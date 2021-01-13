As he awaits word from the NBA league office over footage of him at a birthday celebration without a mask and remains away from the Brooklyn Nets due to “personal reasons,” Kyrie Irving was spotted on a Zoom call to launch the campaign of progressive New York City district attorney candidate Tahanie Aboushi.

A screenshot of Irving along with former gubernatorial candidate and Sex and the City star Cynthia Nixon was posted to Twitter by Waleed Shahid, the spokesperson for the Democratic political action committee Justice Democrats.

OMG. Kyrie Irving spotted on Zoom event tonight with Cynthia Nixon and progressive justice reform District Attorney candidate @TahanieNYC. https://t.co/tpvCPzxqO8 pic.twitter.com/HmQUfhGCD3 — Waleed Shahid (@_waleedshahid) January 13, 2021

It begs noting that Irving is in the midst of an absence from the Nets, one which includes an investigation into him possibly breaking the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols, and that this tweet hit the timeline as the Nets were playing the Denver Nuggets, so even while his intentions are noble and this was not meant to be something that went public, it’s not hard to foresee this becoming the latest whirlwind involving him. Still, as a person who has long been involved in politics ranging from Native American issues to supporting the women of the WNBA who stepped aside from their Bubble season last summer, it’s no surprise to see Irving engage in local activism this way and to support a woman of color for a position of power.