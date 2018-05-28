Kyrie Irving Missed Game 7 After Having Surgery On A Deviated Septum

#Kyrie Irving #Boston Celtics
05.28.18 3 hours ago

Getty Image

The Celtics pushed the Cavs to a Game 7 in the Eastern Conference Finals, but after a 10-0 start to the postseason at home, Boston finally went cold in the TD Garden, shooting a dismal 7-for-39 from three-point range in an 87-79 loss.

The Cavs advanced to a fourth straight NBA Finals, but Boston has to feel confident about the future as they are set to get a pair of All-Stars back next season. Gordon Hayward continues to rehab from his gruesome ankle injury suffered in the season-opener, but the Celtics are optimistic about his progress.

Kyrie Irving is also expected to be back with the team by training camp after he had surgery to clean up an infection in his knee from a previous surgery. On Monday night, Irving was absent from the bench as his former team took down his current squad, leading to questions, but as it turns out Irving was simply recovering from surgery to repair a deviated septum.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kyrie Irving#Boston Celtics
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSKYRIE IRVING

Listen To This

The Best New Rock Albums That Dropped This Week

The Best New Rock Albums That Dropped This Week

05.25.18 3 days ago 2 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chvrches, Pusha T, And Shawn Mendes

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chvrches, Pusha T, And Shawn Mendes

05.25.18 3 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

05.23.18 5 days ago
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.22.18 6 days ago
The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

05.18.18 1 week ago 3 Comments
The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

05.11.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP