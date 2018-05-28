Kyrie Irving Missed Game 7 After Having Surgery On A Deviated Septum

Getty Image

The Celtics pushed the Cavs to a Game 7 in the Eastern Conference Finals, but after a 10-0 start to the postseason at home, Boston finally went cold in the TD Garden, shooting a dismal 7-for-39 from three-point range in an 87-79 loss.

The Cavs advanced to a fourth straight NBA Finals, but Boston has to feel confident about the future as they are set to get a pair of All-Stars back next season. Gordon Hayward continues to rehab from his gruesome ankle injury suffered in the season-opener, but the Celtics are optimistic about his progress.

Kyrie Irving is also expected to be back with the team by training camp after he had surgery to clean up an infection in his knee from a previous surgery. On Monday night, Irving was absent from the bench as his former team took down his current squad, leading to questions, but as it turns out Irving was simply recovering from surgery to repair a deviated septum.