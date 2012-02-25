Kyrie Irving Is A Man Amongst Boys; Andrew Bynum Feels DeMarcus Cousins’ Pain

Remember when everyone was so concerned about taking Kyrie Irving No. 1 overall this summer? Between his ROY play so far this year and last night’s dominating performance in the Rising Stars Challenge, he’s shut everyone up. Last night he won MVP by leading Team Chuck to a 146-133 victory over Team Shaq by going OFF for 34 points, nine assists and not missing a three (in eight attempts) all night. Despite the presence of Linsanity, unbelievable highlights from John Wall and Evan Turner‘s forgotten about near-trip-dub, Irving showed he’s the real deal … On a night when there was less defense than an early ’90s Loyola Marymount game, John Wall (17 points) capped off the night with a behind-the-back dunk. The greatest part might’ve been the following play when he tried to do it again: Greg Monroe played it off like he wasn’t going to stop him, and then snuck in and stole it … When was the last time you saw two point guards – Irving and Wall – combine for a lob? They did it on Wall’s first play of the game… and then Wall came down and smashed Norris Cole‘s layup into the stands. That was more embarrassing for N. Cole than the time on Thursday night when he dunked and nearly broke his face … Ricky Rubio was playing/passing like a 2000 Rookie Challenge version of Jason Williams. He had one pass in the second half where he threw sort of a reverse behind-the-back. Awesome. He also had a crazy move off the screen-n-roll in the first half, splitting the defense by spinning the ball around his waist and scoring … MarShon Brooks checked in and must’ve confused this with the And1 Mixtape Tour. We know this game is low key, at least defensively, but one of the first times he touched it, he cleared a side, dribbled in place for five seconds, lost the ball, backed it up and then started over again, going into the lane and throwing some junk up. Then he followed it up with an ugly dunk attempt that earned him the first boos of the night … In the first half, they had Jeremy Lin‘s parents on the Kiss Cam, and they refused to kiss, wouldn’t put their phones down. The crowd went crazy … Benny the Bull tried to get Victor Cruz to do his Salsa dance on the JumboTron at one point and got blatantly shot down … If you’re one of those people who LOVES the sound of a swish, you should’ve been in the house last night. Especially during the second quarter when Kemba Walker and Kyrie Irving started trading rainbows threes, they were making beautiful music out there (the rim mics could’ve been the loudest thing in the arena) … … Keep reading to hear what crazy thing Popovich said to Tony Parker the first time he saw him play …
8 for 8 on threes is impressive no matter the circumstance
:)
We’re out like LA’s bladder control
dime, i wish you mentioned any murmurs on mr. technical foul headed to the lakers.
Came here strictly to give Beiber credit for picking Barkley’s team to win. Enjoy your moment sir.
appreciate it mr island.
*tidal wave
Ha ha, Mike Fratello had his boys running plays and double-teaming Blake in the post. It wasn’t hard to tell which team kinda wanted to win and which team just wanted to have fun.
The debate on Worldstarr about what Kobe meant in this video when he said “Check the list. There’s Wilt, then Me, then MJ”
[www.worldstarhiphop.com]
I know Kobe well enough to know that he knows the all-time scoring leaders as well as he knows english. so there is no way he skips Karl Malone and puts himself ahead of Jordan already.
I also know Kobe is smart enough to know that Jordan doesn’t have the 3rd highest scoring game of all time (he’s like 6th with 69pts).
Basically there is no statistical category/list where the order is Wilt/Kobe/MJ or vice-versa. I could be wrong, hell i hope im wrong and someone knows the list Kobe is referring to. So the only logic thing is he’s ranking himself as the 2nd G.O.A.T. behind Wilt. In which case he’s nuttier than squirrel sh!t.
@Chicagorilla — What about something like career All-Star scoring, or All-Star scoring average? I could see that being Wilt-Kobe-Jordan. Or maybe he was talking about that OTHER record Wilt has…
@ Chicagorilla
I highly doubt Kobe views Wilt as the G.O.A.T.
@ Andrew Bynum – if players were GMs, you’d be on the Raptors right now and Kobe would still have 3 rings. I know that someone asked your opinion, but jeeeez.
@Chitown must be All-Star scoring averages.
Can’t believe Sheed about to become a Laker. Never thought i’d see that day. But hey, anything goes with the PnG these days…..SMH
I wonder if there’s a stat or way to look at all the All-Stars ever to have made the game more than once (so it is not just a fluke season or one strong, breakout year) and see how many of them have ever won a ring. Would be a really interesting stat to see how many “superstars” have actually reached the top.
It’d be cool to se who’s made it bunches of times but never could win one.
@AB
If Kobe is talking about the greatest non-sporting record in the history of MANkind then no wonder Vanessa and him have been in the rocks lately. No way Kobe been near that Wilt #… Right?
“Dwight plays 5 hours of video games a day.” Sounds about right. Can’t wait to have Dwight on the Nets but man has this guy ever wasted his skill set. He loves being a star more than he loves being a great basketball player.
@Skeeter
Therez guys that immediately jump at you like Kobe, whose a multiple-time All Star as well NBA Champ. Guys like Wade, Dirk.
Then therez guys like Rose, Durant, Westbrook who will be perennial All Stars and are almost a lock to get a chip or two before their time is done. Dirk would also fall in this category before last year, so it would have been too soon to judge. IMO best to leave such discussions (along with the G.O.A.T one) alone till a generation of ballerz has come and gone.
That was a terrible brand of basketball to watch last night
No mention of Kevin Hart winning MVP of his game or J. Cole sending Common’s sweet layup into the stands…
maaaan too bad shump aint in the dunk contest, hearing that interview where lin revealed that landry would roll out a couch and have lin sleep on it while shump did a windmill over it would been a fkn classic.
-ten
Yeah I was picturing how awesome it would be to watch Lin laying on a couch, and tossing an ally-oop to Shumpert, who dunks over the couch. Would have won it all, for sure.
Hey guys, I know there’s a lot of 2k12 players here and I’m hoping you can answer a question for me- I can’t find the answer on the Internet. When you have all the rosters updated and accurate, and then you start a season, do the rosters continue to dynamically update as you play and progress in the season? Cause I’ve got one going right now and it seems that though the rosters update when i start the system, it seems they don’t update within my saved season. Is there a way to make this happen or are you locked in with whatever rosters there are when you start the season? Any help would be appreciated, thanks!
i luv how people are NOW criticizing the rookiesophomore game as if they didn’t know the dynamic of the game before it even started. it’s been that way for yrs..are yall mad about something else? hmmmm
@Sam — “Can’t wait to have Dwight on the Nets but man has this guy ever wasted his skill set.”
Dwight has more than exceeded REASONABLE expectations, especially for a guy coming out of high school. His stats and trophy case already make him one of the greatest centers of all-time and he’s still in his 20s. How is that a waste? It’s not like he’s Roy Tarpley.
i think kyrie irving may be my favorite pg in a couple yrs if he keeps his play up. my fav has been steph curry. but this rookie sensation is new blood and i’m infatuated with his game. i think all yall who don’t give him enuff credit because you hate me should quit it and jump on the bandwagon. i’ll make room for you. rubio looks like he has a ceiling and kyrie looks like the sky is the limit.
Bieber – You called a 5.5 pt underdog well in advance. Nicely done.
Dime forgot the part when MarShon Brooks got a pass from Evan Turner and could have taken a wide open 4 foot jumper but said “F that” and proceeds to casually back out to the trey line and jack up a 3, only to hit nothing but floorboard.
Kinda disappointed that Rubio didn’t give us the White Chocolate off the elbow pass but him going between Demarcus Cousins legs then throwing the oop to Blake was nice. I didn’t take my eyes off the TV whenever Rubio had the ball in his hands.
NBA 2K IS THE MOST FRUSTRATING GAME EVER CREATED!
mt. pleasant thanx man, his bench gave me faith.
jdizzle
ME TOOOOOO @ not taking my eyes off of rubio when he touched the rock
To the guy asking about about 2K: Once you start an association, you’re stuck with the rosters you started the association with. If 2K updates the rosters, you would have to start a new association to use the newly updates roster.
2K is annoying as fuck sometimes, but I love the post moves in the game.
I’ll admit that I wasn’t high on Kyrie being selected first but he’s looking like the first in a long line of PGs from “that school in Durham” that may actually have some staying power in the league.
And did anyone see Doug Gottlieb playing like he was in college again and it was the Final Four? Dude applied the fullcourt press on Neyo for the steal…. when winning by over 20. What a douche.
rasheed wallace instantly, and at his age, even still becomes the best big off the lakers bench. i’m glad the lakers still have a good enough record to make the playoffs, and once the post season starts, all bets are off. it’s whichever team wants it more that will go the farthest. and my faith in kobe is unwavering. so happy we hav a living legend.
what’s da deal with that coach who was dancing on the court after he won? i saw a snippet of it on sportscenter last night and something about how it almost started a riot. i don’t know the complete story.
When Troy Murphy is the best big on your bench, I guess signing Sheed’s corpse couldn’t hurt?
Can’t wait to see Sheed and World Peace take turns to see who can miss this wide open three the worst.
@beiber — Marquette coach Buzz Williams was walking over to the announcer table for an interview after his team beat West Virginia on the road. The arena speakers sounded like they were playing one of those old-school Sinatra-type songs (couldn’t hear it that well), and Williams stopped and did like a Fred Astaire kinda move. Only problem? He just happened to be standing on the WVU logo at midcourt. That pissed off a bunch of fans who were already pissed that their team just lost.
@24 AB
Howard’s trophy case doesn’t contain the one and only trophy that counts for anything, the ring. Players play to win games, advance through the playoffs, and take the championship home. Nothing less than that really matters. If Jordan had all of his individual accolades but no rings he would not be the GOAT. I cannot tell you whether that means that he has exceeded expectations or not.
I may sound like an old man, but hearing about grown ass men playing video games all day makes me want to throw up. The real problem with jumping directly from HS to the pros is that people need time to grow up. The debate about Bird and LBJ last week was really a comparison of a man and a child. It took Kobe a decade to grow up after he jumped from childhood to professional sports, now he’s a man while all these other chumps are still kids. He won those first rings as a child because he had Shaq, who was by then a man.
People like to say that kids grow up so fast these days, but really then just hit adolescence early and remain there until their mid to late twenties.
Ask Magic, Bird, MJ, Isaih, etc. if they spent their days playing, pong, atari or colecovision and they wouldn’t even know how to respond to such a stupid question.
To clarify, I meant a list of all previous all-stars in the history of the NBA. Not just ones that are active right now. That would be cool to take that list of people that have made the All-Star game more than once in the past, and then see how many of them actually won a championship just to see how many of the big names actually won a Chip and to realize just how damn difficult it is to win one, let alone more than one.
@JBaller — You need to lower the bar. To say that a championship is the ONLY thing that matters, you’re basically saying that Karl Malone, John Stockton, Charles Barkley, George Gervin and every other player that never win a title ring has zero reason to feel accomplished and proud of their NBA careers. You’re basically saying that Jason Kidd and Dirk underachieved and didn’t “matter” until last year.
Reasonable expectations for any player entering the NBA is to simply have a solid career that lasts longer than a few years. I guess for the super-talented guys like LeBron, Grant Hill, etc., it’s reasonable to expect an All-Star caliber career. But anything beyond that is gravy.
You’ve already reached the highest level of basketball, and to say that you’re a failure if you don’t win a championship or become of the greatest players of all-time is just too much. Consider that Howard came right out of high school, too. To say an 18-year-old entering the NBA should be EXPECTED to become an all-time great is too much.
And basketball is a team sport. Again, ask Barkley and Stockton and those guys. Howard and every other individual can only do so much, and he’s done that: Three DPOYs, rebounding and blocked-shot titles, etc. He has plenty to feel accomplished about even if his team never wins it all.
Sucks for Shaq that 2 of his top 3 picks barely played. And the ones that got to play and shoot for his team were PGs masquerading as SGs who couldn’t throw it in the ocean (Knight, Walker and Cole). Thank goodness Rubio was in the Rookie-Soph game or it would’ve been boring as hell. His passes were more entertaining than any of the dunks in that Rookie-Soph game, including Blake’s and especially Wall’s. No mention of him breaking the world record for most shots made behind the basketball backboard? Blasphemy. Irving’s 8/8 from 3 is nice but 18/20 from behind the backboard is more impressive. Too bad it doesn’t have any use in a real game.
Currently, Kyrie is on pace to win ROY so as consolation, I hope TWolves make the playoffs this year. Gonna remind me of Melo-LBJ’s rookie year, which Melo got robbed of btw. Congrats on Chuck and his team.
Nitpicking: No, Evan Turner didn’t almost get a triple double. He had 16/11/7 and 7 assists is nowhere near 10. 16/11/9 would be a near triple-double. So just stop writing crap like that. It’s embarrassing really.
16 points, 11 boards and 7 assists is damn near knocking on the door of a triple double. why be so anal about it? no qualms here dime, the wording was not misleading and turner definitely ALMOST got a triple double in my mind . are you kidding me trollne?
anyway austin, thx for fillin in the holes no homo. it’s funny, cuz the first time i saw players bow after close game victories i.e gilbert arenas when he dropped 60 on kobe, i.e reggie miller after he beat the kncks in a close playoff game or seeing paul pierce prance around the court after he beat the knicks that one time, i thought those would garner more of an outcry. maybe coaches are just disallowed from doing shit like that. but i can see why anyway.
“Can’t wait to see Sheed and World Peace take turns to see who can miss this wide open three the worst.”
fuck you big freeze lol
For all you guys raggin on Howard for playing video games, and then saying Magic and Bird wouldn’t know how to respond, I think you should rethink you’re argument. Magic spent a lot of time in the hot-tub working out a certain muscle, and Bird and McHale definitely learned how to work out their livers. I think video games are probably a pretty tame hobby, considering the other options available to him. I would imagine that with a full game, practice, and workout schedule any more “practice” time would be overdoing it. Their is such a thing as athlete burnout.
First I LOL’d at Big Freeze’s missing 3’s the worst line, then I saw Beiber’s response. You guys have to admit, even though it might hurt a little bit, Beib has settled down nicely. Could be the Knicks not hitting 500, could be all of the trouble in Lakerland, he might have gotten laid. Who knows what happened, but Beib has been good lately.
I have to come up with a link for my name so it shows up in red. Any suggestions? Preferably something really homo.
Hey Big Freeze, thanks a bunch for the info, I was afraid that was the answer. Damn that sucks, without long term stats and records I don’t even know if I wanna play lol
co-sign D.H emphatically
big island, shit, i’m taken aback. thx a bunch for sayin that!
about the dwight howard situation:
i think michael jordan has infested the minds of fans to the point where if you are an athlete not spending 90% of your free time practicing basketball you are not serious enough. jordan was an alleged frequent gambler though, but since his play on the court was so mindblowing people focus on his hard work, competitive fire to get better and the fact that he was a winner was fueled by that.
a lot of athletes want to use their free time to do things away from basketball, but a lot of times, fans wish they could control what these players do off the court.
**********************************************************
i saw this video online and it just reminded me of the talks on this site about how guys wish players in the nba played the “right” way and how guys back in the day are lucky and1 wasn’t around.
this video displays highlights of a lot of the league’s top legends of all time:
[www.youtube.com]
Yeah, I’d rather have Dwight playing video games than gambling, drinking, snorting or recklessly f***ing. And c’mon; it’s not like you can look at Dwight and say he isn’t spending enough time in the gym.
Dwight fine NO OTHER BIG N THE LEAGUE would be top5 n the East with that roster