Kyrie Irving And Jimmy Butler Apparently Would Like To Play Together

With LeBron James shipped over to the Los Angeles Lakers, the Eastern Conference is finally up for grabs. After pushing the Cleveland Cavaliers to seven games in the Conference Finals last year, the Boston Celtics are the odds-on favorites with their entire core intact at the very least for this season — including stars Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward, both of whom missed the team’s playoff run.

While the Celtics load up for what’s expected to be a contending year, speculation on what Boston could do with its treasure trove of assets (young players and draft picks) heading into 2019 and beyond has run wild. As discussions continue over what the team can offer in a possible deal for Kawhi Leonard, a familiar name is back in the headlines: Jimmy Butler.

First reported by the Chicago Sun-Times, and later confirmed by ESPN’s Zach Lowe, Irving and Butler would like to play together. Here’s what Lowe noted in a large roundup covering all aspects of the Leonard drama in San Antonio: