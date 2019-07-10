Getty Image

The Brooklyn Nets had to perform some careful cap mechanics to fit sign their three biggest offseason targets: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and DeAndre Jordan. As a result, both Durant and Irving’s contracts are slightly short of the maximum value (each by $1 million), but both players can get the full max through a series of incentives.

Durant’s incentives are unlikely to be reached this season, as he needs to play in 50 regular-season games. The far more interesting contract is Irving’s which has eight unlikely bonuses, per reporting by Zach Lowe and Bobby Marks of ESPN.

Each of these bonuses is worth $125,000 in year one of the deal, and then rises slightly over the life of the contract.