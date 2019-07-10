Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant Will Only Earn Full Max Deals Through Strange Incentives

07.10.19 2 hours ago

Getty Image

The Brooklyn Nets had to perform some careful cap mechanics to fit sign their three biggest offseason targets: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and DeAndre Jordan. As a result, both Durant and Irving’s contracts are slightly short of the maximum value (each by $1 million), but both players can get the full max through a series of incentives.

Durant’s incentives are unlikely to be reached this season, as he needs to play in 50 regular-season games. The far more interesting contract is Irving’s which has eight unlikely bonuses, per reporting by Zach Lowe and Bobby Marks of ESPN.

Each of these bonuses is worth $125,000 in year one of the deal, and then rises slightly over the life of the contract.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kyrie Irving#Kevin Durant
TAGSBROOKLYN NETSKEVIN DURANTKYRIE IRVINGunlikely bonuses
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.09.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.09.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.08.19 2 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

07.03.19 1 week ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

07.02.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.02.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP