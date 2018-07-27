Getty Image

Kyrie Irving’s first season with the Boston Celtics came to an end before anyone with the organization would have preferred, with the All-Star guard undergoing a second surgery on his left knee. When that procedure was announced, word broke that it involved the process of removing two screws put in place back in 2015 and, on Thursday, Irving spoke to Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN about the recovery process and his expected timetable for return.

As part of that discussion, Irving noted that an infection in the knee could have been much worse if not for how early it was identified.

“I mean, you ask anybody with an infection, they will probably try to downplay it,” Irving indicated. “It’s a personal thing because your body is going through it. I was fighting an infection in a specific place in your body where you can’t necessarily reach with your hands. You got to go in there and kind of see what’s going on, and what happened for me was, the metal wiring and the screws that I had in there, the infection was on that, so I had to remove that and then be on antibiotics for about two months.