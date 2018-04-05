Getty Image

The Boston Celtics have been ravaged by injuries of late, with a number of their top players being sidelined for the stretch run with various ailments.

Among those is All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving, who had knee surgery recently to alleviate pain in his left knee that has bothered him for some time. The initial timetable for Irving’s return to the court was set at 3-6 weeks, which figured to put him on pace for a return should the Celtics get past the first round of the playoffs, or at worst for the conference finals.

Unfortunately, that will no longer be the case according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, who reported on Thursday that Irving’s season was done and that he would miss the entire postseason, no matter how deep a run Boston makes.