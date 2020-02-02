Kyrie Irving Will Undergo An MRI Sunday After Spraining His Knee Against The Wizards

It’s been a difficult week around the NBA as everyone tries to make sense of the stunning tragedy that took the lives of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others in a helicopter crash near L.A. It’s been a particularly hard time for those who were closest to Kobe and considered him both a friend and mentor.

Kyrie Irving sat out Sunday against the Knicks, but was able to return later in the week, and on Friday, he had a 54-point outburst against the Bulls that was worthy of his idol, to whom he dedicated the performance. And there was on rest for the weary, as Irving and the Nets were back at it again on Saturday night against the Wizards.

But midway through the fourth quarter, there was a scary moment as Irving got tangled up with Bradley Beal and came down awkwardly on his leg, forcing him to leave the game and head back to the locker room.

Kyrie Irving went back to the locker room after getting his leg caught underneath Bradley Beal. pic.twitter.com/6KpqXhfskJ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 2, 2020

Soon after, the team announced that Irving had suffered a knee sprain and would not return. He was also scheduled to undergo an MRI on Sunday.

Irving will undergo an MRI on right knee Sunday, per source. https://t.co/tqetvIGhTe — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 2, 2020

The Wizards went on to win 113-107. Irving had been struggling with his shot in this contest, as he finished with just 11 points and was 1-of-5 from three on the night.