Kyrie Irving Will Undergo A ‘Minimally Invasive’ Left Knee Procedure On Saturday

03.23.18 2 hours ago

Kyrie Irving is heading under the knife. The Boston Celtics‘ guard will have a “minimally invasive” procedure performed on his ailing left knee on Saturday, according to a statement released by the team.

Everyone involved knew that Irving would eventually need surgery, but as his missed games continued to pile up and the pain didn’t subside, the Celtics looked into alternatives for their superstar guard.

The report of this upcoming procedure initially came from Yahoo’s Shams Charania, who said the star will have surgery on Saturday.

