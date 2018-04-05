Getty Image

Kyrie Irving’s first season with the Boston Celtics has officially ended. The All-Star point guard was announced out for the next 4-5 months after it was determined he will undergo a second surgery on his left knee.

The surgery will be to remove two screws in his knee that were put in to repair a patella fracture in 2015, but have developed a bacterial infection at the insertion sites that was discovered in Irving’s latest surgery. The 4-5 month timetable, if that proves to be correct, would put him back on the court in early September, which should make him a full go to start the 2018-19 season.

On Thursday afternoon, Irving posted a reaction to the news he would have another surgery on Saturday on his Instagram page, with a lengthy caption vowing to come back stronger than ever and prove any naysayers that think he won’t return as the same player “completely f*cking wrong.”