Kyrie Irving Is Expected To Miss 3-6 Weeks After Undergoing Knee Surgery

03.24.18

The Boston Celtics haven’t had Kyrie Irving for the last five games, as the All-Star point guard has been dealing with a sore left knee that hasn’t gotten better despite rest. To try and remedy the situation, Irving underwent what the team described as a “minimally invasive procedure” on his knee on Saturday.

It was a massive announcement, as there was no news on how much time Irving would have to miss and fans will usually assume the worst when a player has to get surgery on their knee. The procedure took place, and while he will need to miss some time, the good news is that Irving is expected to make it back sometime this season.

The Celtics announced that Irving underwent a minimally-invasive surgery that will keep him out 3-6 weeks. As the team wrote in a statement, the procedure removed a tension wire that “was originally placed as part of the surgical repair of a fractured patella sustained during the 2015 NBA Finals.”

