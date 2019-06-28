Getty Image

The Los Angeles Lakers really do want to get LeBron James and Kyrie Irving back together, and despite the general consensus that he’s headed to Brooklyn the team is planning to be a suitor when the NBA’s free agency period begins.

The biggest news for the Lakers on Thursday was, at first, that LeBron James would give his number to Anthony Davis. But it was also revealed that the team had expanded the Davis trade to move out some players and get cap room to acquire another major free agent next week. And it seems the Lakers are looking at a big guard target to make use of that cap space. Even, yes, Kyrie Irving.

According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, the Lakers are still very much interested in Irving and consider him a “target” in free agency.