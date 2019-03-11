Kyrie Irving Discussed Being Compared To LeBron And Not Wanting To ‘Overshadow’ His Young Teammates

03.11.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Kyrie Irving has had a very interesting 2018-19 season, as have the Celtics who have ridden the roller coaster of the regular season through a number of ups and downs.

Right now, the Celtics are trending upwards as is Irving, and after a recent blowout win over LeBron James and the Lakers, Irving was feeling introspective and a bit contrite. The Celtics’ star guard has had a rough go of it with the media this season, expressing frustration about speculation over his impending free agency and how his comments have led to questions about the internal relationships he has with his Celtics teammates, particularly the young players.

Irving has taken pages out of the LeBron playbook by trying to motivate his young teammates with public critiques, but that hasn’t gone over especially well. In a recent talk with Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes, Irving offered an apology for how he’s handled things this season, both with regards to his young teammates and bristling at the media at times, but also noted that he still feels like there’s too much made out of perceived drama in the NBA.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kyrie Irving#LeBron James#Boston Celtics
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSKYRIE IRVINGLeBron James

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.11.19 4 hours ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.08.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.05.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.04.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.04.19 1 week ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.01.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP