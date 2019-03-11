Getty Image

Kyrie Irving has had a very interesting 2018-19 season, as have the Celtics who have ridden the roller coaster of the regular season through a number of ups and downs.

Right now, the Celtics are trending upwards as is Irving, and after a recent blowout win over LeBron James and the Lakers, Irving was feeling introspective and a bit contrite. The Celtics’ star guard has had a rough go of it with the media this season, expressing frustration about speculation over his impending free agency and how his comments have led to questions about the internal relationships he has with his Celtics teammates, particularly the young players.

Irving has taken pages out of the LeBron playbook by trying to motivate his young teammates with public critiques, but that hasn’t gone over especially well. In a recent talk with Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes, Irving offered an apology for how he’s handled things this season, both with regards to his young teammates and bristling at the media at times, but also noted that he still feels like there’s too much made out of perceived drama in the NBA.