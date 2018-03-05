Kyrie Irving requesting a trade from the Cavaliers became the story of the late summer in the NBA, as Cleveland scrambled to find a suitable package for their All-Star point guard and teams around the league tried to make a deal happen to bring him in.

Ultimately, after posturing from the Cavs that they might keep him into training camp, Irving was dealt in late August to the Celtics for Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and the Brooklyn 2018 first round pick. Only Zizic and the pick remain in Cleveland after Thomas and Crowder were among the Cavs’ roster purge at the trade deadline, while Irving is having a spectacular season in Boston.

We know Irving was happy with the trade, but on Sunday night we learned exactly where he was when he found out he’d been dealt to Boston. Irving wasn’t spending his offseason vacationing or relaxing at home like many NBA players, but instead was in Atlanta filming the Uncle Drew movie. Lil Rel Howery, best known from Get Out, is also starring in the Uncle Drew film alongside Irving as one of the non-athlete stars and at the Oscars red carpet, he explained what it was like on set the day Irving found out about the trade.