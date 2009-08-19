Kyrie Irving, Myck Kabongo Headline High School Showcase Game At TOC

Before guys make it to the Tournament of Champions, they have to pay their dues. And this Saturday, August 22 at Goat Park (99th & Amsterdam), you’ll get to see the next group of Metro area legends in the making in the high school showcase game. Check out the roster:

Angel Nunez (Winchendon)

Ashton Pankey (St. Anthony)

Corey Edwards (Christ the King)

Devon Collier (St. Anthony)

Doron Lamb (Oak Hill Academy)

Fuquan Edwin (Paterson Catholic)

Isaiah Epps (Hargrave Military Academy)

Javaughn Pinkston (Bishop Loughlin)

Kyle Anderson (Paterson Catholic)

Kyrie Irving (St. Patrick)

Maurice Harkless (Forrest Hills)

Mike Taylor (Boys & Girls)

Myck Kabongo (St. Benedict Prep)

Myles Davis (St. Peter’s Prep)

Myles Mack (Paterson Catholic)

Shane Southwell (Rice)

Shaquille Stokes (Lincoln)

Shaquille Thomas (Formerly of Mountain State Academy)

Sidiki Johnson (St. Raymond’s)

Sterling Gibbs (Seton Hall Prep)

The guys I’m most excited to watch are Lamb, Pinkston, Irving and Kabongo, as guards are always exciting to watch on the asphalt and Pinkston is just a beast. Lamb could have a breakout year at Oak Hill now that Lamont “Mo Mo” Jones is gone, while Irving/Kabongo could be two of the best guards in New Jersey.