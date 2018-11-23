Kyrie Irving Hopes His NBA Career Is Over By His Mid-30s

Getty Image

Kyrie Irving is in the prime of his NBA career. The 26-year-old point guard for the Boston Celtics is a legitimate superstar, and while he’s gotten off to a relatively slow start to the 2018-19 season (as have everyone on the Celtics), Irving is still averaging 22.4 points a night with career marks in assists (6.4) and rebounds (4.9) per game.

As long as he’s able to stay healthy, Irving is someone who can have a long and productive NBA career. How long that career goes, though, is anyone’s guess, but if there’s one thing Irving knows, it’s that it’s not going to go on for a terribly long time.

Irving spoke to the media on Friday prior to the Celtics’ game against the Atlanta Hawks. Because the Hawks are involved, Irving was asked about Vince Carter, who scored his 25,000th career point in the team’s last game. When asked if he can see himself having Carter-esque longevity, Irving revealed that he has no intention of sticking around for that long.