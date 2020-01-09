Kyrie Irving Practiced With ‘No Limitations’ And Plans To See How He Feels In A Week

Kyrie Irving’s tenure with the Brooklyn Nets is off to a shaky start, as he appeared in just 11 games to start the season before being sidelined with a shoulder injury that’s forced him to miss two months.

There has not been a firm timetable attached to Irving’s injury, and the mystery surrounding it has caused confusion and concern about the star guard’s health. We recently learned Irving has been opting for cortisone shots in his shoulder in an attempt to avoid having surgery, hoping that he can manage the pain that way.

On Thursday, we got our first positive update on Kyrie’s status in some time, as he went through a full practice with the Nets that included contact and some 4-on-4 and 5-on-5 action. Irving told reporters he plans to continue trying to practice and see how he feels after a week of work.

Irving said he’s going to give things a week and see where they go. https://t.co/meNbkgHjmT — Alex Schiffer (@Alex__Schiffer) January 9, 2020

This is a good sign for Irving and the Nets, as after playing very well in his absence thanks to some heroic work from Spencer Dinwiddie, Brooklyn has lost seven in a row, including a dismal showing against the Knicks. The Nets could desperately use Irving’s presence and hopefully this latest development is an indication that he’s nearing a return to the court (hopefully for the rest of the season).