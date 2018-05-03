Kyrie Irving Showed Off The New ‘Wheaties’ Nike Kyrie 4s On Instagram

#Kyrie Irving #Nike
05.03.18 30 mins ago

Instagram/KyrieIrving

Kyrie Irving won’t be in uniform for the Boston Celtics again until next season, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t having an active summer as he rehabs from knee surgery.

The All-Star point guard is busy working his way back from surgery and cheering on his teammates as they hold a 1-0 lead in their second round series with the Sixers, but he’s also getting ready for promotional work for his upcoming Uncle Drew movie as he makes his big screen debut. On Thursday, Irving and Uncle Drew were unveiled as the new Wheaties box cover athletes.

