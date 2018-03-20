Getty Image

The status of Kyrie Irving‘s knee injury appears to have gotten a bit more complicated.

Yahoo Sports’ Shams Charania reported Tuesday that the Boston Celtics guard will seek a second opinion for his left knee in an effort to see whether Irving will need to pursue any options beyond resting and letting things heal naturally.

Celtics general manager Danny Ainge spoke about Irving’s knee injury last week, and though it’s been known that surgery is eventually needed, it didn’t sound like that was something that needed to happen any time soon. But now, with the pain still lingering and keeping him off the court, that might have changed.