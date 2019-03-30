Kyrie Irving Sank A Game-Winning Layup To Beat The Pacers In Boston

03.29.19 42 mins ago

Getty Image

If there truly is nothing to be concerned about in Boston before the postseason begins, Kyrie Irving certainly made it feel that way for the Celtics on Friday night. The guard hit a clutch shot in a tie game to sink the Indiana Pacers at the Garden in a potential postseason preview that turned into a bit of a barnburner down the stretch.

Irving was brilliant for the Celtics on Friday night, netting 30 points in a 114-112 final that earned the Celtics a big Eastern Conference win. With the game tied at 112-112 and the Celtics with the ball in the dying seconds, Irving took it upon himself to finish the Pacers off.

He somehow beat a double team at the 3-point line, then drove to the basket and hit the euro-step to gain some space and hit a floater with less than a second left on the clock.

TOPICS#Kyrie Irving#Boston Celtics
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSINDIANA PACERSKYRIE IRVING
