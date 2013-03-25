Kyrie Irving Shows Up In A Nike Koston 2 Commercial

To celebrate the release of Eric Koston‘s second signature model from Nike SB, the Eric Koston 2, the folks at Nike have put out a commercial featuring a number of significant celebrity/sports names. Should we be surprised Kyrie Irving was one of them? Not really. We’ve seen him crash the world’s most famous indoor skatepark before, and don’t forget, this is Kyrie Irving we’re talking about. At this point, we have to wonder whether there’s anything he can’t do.

