Nike

Kyrie Irving and Nike have spent the last few years putting out consistently popular sneakers. While the base design on the Brooklyn Nets’ new point guard’s shoes are always solid, part of the reason Irving’s kicks are so great stem from the fact that they manage to have unique and fun colorways.

The latest example of this drops on Saturday morning, when Nike will release the Kyrie x SpongeBob SquarePants collection. The mix of 5s and Low 2s have had some pretty interesting concepts, but none have been quite as ambitious as the upcoming line inspired by five residents of Bikini Bottom. SpongeBob, of course, has his own colorway, as will Patrick Star, Squidward Tenticles, Sandy Cheeks, and Mr. Eugene Krabs. The first three sneakers are all Kyrie 5s, while the latter two are Kyrie Low 2s.

All five of the kicks are great, but we wanted to determine which colorway is the best. As is always the case when something as subjective as shoe rankings hit the internet, these are 100 percent correct and accurate.

5. Mr. Krabs

Nike

These are a lot. They’re super good, don’t get me wrong, but the deep red base with the gold swoosh and the green/blue accents are quite bold. Working in its favor in a big, big way are that these may have the best little details of any of the five, both because of the dollars along the top of the shoe and the fact that Plankton is splattered on the inner panel. It does not get much better than that, and if you can pull these off, you are way cooler than I am.