Kyrie Irving Sure Seemed To Be Having A Lot Of Fun Hanging With Kevin Durant At The All-Star Game

02.18.19 1 hour ago

At the 2014 All-Star Game, the connection between Kyrie Irving and a certain superstar led to the two men eventually becoming teammates and embarking on a historic journey to win an NBA championship together. Five years later, after an evening in Charlotte, could it be deja vu all over again?

Irving and Kevin Durant were both members of Team LeBron’s starting five on Sunday night, and though the two NBA champions didn’t connect for anything particularly awe-inspiring during the game, they certainly had a lot of fun simply being best buds all weekend long. In fact, Irving and Durant engaged in so much friendship during their time together in Charlotte, someone made an adorable compilation video of all their hangouts.

