Kyrie Irving’s Top 10 Crossovers

returns to Cleveland’s lineup tonight against the Lakers after missing 11 games with a broken finger. However, be very surprised if the injury, or the wrap he’ll cover it with, holds back Irving’s world-class handle much. Every elite NBA guard has his trademark element, whether it’s‘s power at the rim,‘s sixth gear orand‘ Chess master vision. For Irving, it’s the change-of-direction on his handle and how using his crossover, he can get his defender going the opposite direction with a simple look or hesitation. Irving has played in but 61 NBA games at this writing but the timing is right, nonetheless, for a look at his top 10 career crossovers.

*** *** ***

10. DUCK SEASON

When Duke played Oregon in Portland in 2010, it was to get Kyle Singler a game in his home state. Mostly, though, the NBA scouts there came to watch Irving’s handle, a draw he made sure paid off when he came in from the left wing.