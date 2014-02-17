Kyrie Irving Turns Into Uncle Drew In Middle Of All-Star Game

Uncle Drew dropped another teaser this weekend for the upcoming next segment in the on-going saga. Then, in the middle of the All-Star Game, Kyrie Irving morphed into his make-believe character, destroying the West defense and then later pulling out his famed crossover to embarrass Dwight Howard.
Is he the best ballhandler in the NBA?
Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Jamal Crawford has the best handle in the NBA. Fact.
Jamal Crawford isn’t playing the all star game. Fact
Lol Fact Scotty look dumb af lmfao
The question asked if he was the best ball handler in the NBA, not the All Star game