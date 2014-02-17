Kyrie Irving Turns Into Uncle Drew In Middle Of All-Star Game

#Kyrie Irving #Video #Dwight Howard
02.16.14 4 years ago 4 Comments

Uncle Drew dropped another teaser this weekend for the upcoming next segment in the on-going saga. Then, in the middle of the All-Star Game, Kyrie Irving morphed into his make-believe character, destroying the West defense and then later pulling out his famed crossover to embarrass Dwight Howard.

Is he the best ballhandler in the NBA?

