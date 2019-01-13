Kyrie Irving Was Not Happy With Gordon Hayward’s Decision Making At The End Of Celtics-Magic

01.12.19 40 mins ago

Getty Image

The Boston Celtics traveled to Orlando on Saturday night and were stunned by the Magic, falling 105-103 to their Eastern Conference foes. The manner in which the game ended appeared to make Kyrie Irving unhappy, as the All-Star guard was visibly upset with a decision that Gordon Hayward made with the game on the line.

The Celtics had the ball out of bounds on the sideline, and Hayward was tasked with getting the ball inbounds. The veteran wing threw a pass to Jayson Tatum, who missed a contested fallaway jumper that would have forced overtime if it went in. This led to a frustrated Irving — who started the sequence in the backcourt — confronting him after the miss.

Here’s the full video, watch Irving’s reaction when Hayward inbounds the ball to Tatum.

#Kyrie Irving#Boston Celtics
BOSTON CELTICS Gordon Hayward KYRIE IRVING ORLANDO MAGIC

