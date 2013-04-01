Kyrie Irving Unleashed 2 Ridiculous Highlights Last Night

Kyrie Irving had missed three weeks with a shoulder injury, and there were some who wondered why Cleveland was even letting him play last night. What’s the point? They asked. I guess the point is that we needed just a few more highlights from the kid before the season is over. The recently-turned 21-year-old had a nasty through-the-legs dime to Tristan Thompson, and as we wrote in Smack, also had one of the most gorgeous reverse layups we’ve ever seen.
Skip ahead to 2:49…
Which play was better?
Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Join The Discussion: Log In With