Does Kyrie Irving Want Out Of Cleveland?

The Cleveland Cavaliers are struggling again this year with a record of 16-29, but things might have just gotten worse for Ohioans. During a chat with ESPN’s Chad Ford, he let a bomb drop about Cleveland’s franchise player. While answering a question about Cleveland GM Chris Grant, Ford let slip that Kryie Irving is privately voicing his displeasure with the Cavaliers and might be looking to leave town in the summer of 2015.
Ford was asked whether Cavs coach Mike Brown and GM Chris Grant were on the hot seat after Cleveland’s disappointing opening half to the year. Here’s how Ford answers, emphasis ours:
Virtually every GM in the league believes that Grant will be gone this summer if things don’t get turned around this season. He doesn’t have much time. The thinking is that there’s no way [owner] Dan Gilbert is going to let him make another lottery pick if that’s the direction the Cavs end up heading. Grant’s goal (via his owner) is to get this team competitive and into the playoffs. The Deng move was supposed to help. But so far … nothing. Chemistry is a major issue there and some of that is on Mike Brown. But more of it is on the collection of players in Cleveland at the moment. Something has to happen quick. Kyrie Irving has been telling people privately he wants out. Cleveland can’t afford to lose him and LeBron. They know the urgency. I expect them to be major players at the deadline.
When someone from Toledo, Ohio mentioned how upset Cavs fans will now be at the mention Irving is unhappy in Cleveland, Ford told them to calm down. It’ll be hard for Irving to opt-out after his rookie deal (which expires in the summer of 2015):
Yeah, I see Twitter is blowing up about what I wrote about Kyrie. Thought that was fairly common knowledge that he’s been unhappy there. Maybe not … Don’t overreact. Much, much harder for players in their rookie contracts to leave. They have to take a much riskier path and essential [sic] sign a qualifying offer as a restricted free agent. Very few do it. And the Cavs are working to try to create a winning situation and culture to make him happy. Didn’t report it to say he’s gone. Just trying to show why the Cavs are trying hard to right the ship right now. Back away from the ledge Cavs fans.
Kyrie has struggled through the season’s first half. He is shooting a career-low 42.8 percent from the field, and 36.5 percent from deep. While that’s not horrendus, it’s not in line with more remarkable numbers from his first two seasons. His effective field goal percentage is below 50 percent (47.6) for the first time in his career, and he’s sporting a 20.2 PER, which is well above average, but still lower than the identical 21.4 marks he sported in his first two seasons.
His possible improvements on defense â€” something he talked at length about with us this summer â€” don’t merit mentioning, since the Cavs are giving up 106.5 points per 100 possessions with him on the court, and just 99.3 when he’s off, per NBA.com. He’s still a dreadful negative when he’s lined up against opposing point guards, who are shooting a higher effective field goal percentage than he does when they’re matched up, per 82games.com.
In all, Kyrie has failed to live up to the expectations he set for himself through his first two NBA seasons, even if he was selected as a starter by the fans in next month’s All-Star game. Whether Ford’s outta-the-grapevine line in the chat is true or not, the Cavs will need more if Kyrie’s to play the role of franchise-savior many have designated for him since LeBron left and he was drafted No. 1 overall.
A big question remains, though: do the Cavs deal him if they don’t think he can get them over the hump and into the playoffs, even with Luol Deng in a Cavs uni? It sounds like they’ll be players ahead of the February trade deadline, and now maybe Kyrie is on the table if he really is grousing privately about staying in Cleveland past the summer of 2015. As Ford mentions, they can’t afford lose him for nothing, like they did with James.
Will Kyrie stay in Cleveland past his rookie deal?
Woah, what’s with this “Franchise” player nonsense!!! How can someone be called a “Franchise” player if he hasn’t even lead his team to the playoffs, let alone a .500 record, let alone even making his team out of the bottom cellar. I’d take Lillard and Wall all day and any day over Irving (not to mention Westbrook, Curry, Parker, Rose, CP3, etc). Not sure how the 7th or 8th best point guard in the league would be considered a Franchise player because clearly Irving is not.
Its still early days but the elevator Kyrie Irving was riding to superstardom has stalled. Granted, John Wall took longer to arrive than expected. Superstars Stephen Curry and Paul George were slower burns too.
Irving was anointed as the future a little prematurely, he has a lot of ground to make up to justify the hype and 1st All-Star selection. I believe in him. A comeback playoff berth in the Leastern Conference would be a start.
This isn’t a surprise that things going to shit in Cleveland. They let Kyrie have run of the organization after what LeBron pulled and it’s shaping up to be ugly since they traded Bynum and haven’t addressed their post game since. Loul Deng could leave too and it sounds like there’s no plan there. The Cavs are gonna suck for the awhile at least.
I will still take Irving over any PG not named Paul.It’s been a down year for him which is all-star good by many others standard.For whatever reasons its not working for him in Cleveland but this is the best offensive/scoring PG of all time who has that all important clutch capability AND he is only 21 yrs old if people are forgetting.If he is indeed on the trade blocks Knicks should get him.