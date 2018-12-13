Getty Image

The Celtics are shorthanded right now with Gordon Hayward, Al Horford, and Jaylen Brown all out for various reasons, but Boston is on a roll that even those injuries can’t stop.

The Wizards hosted the Celtics on Wednesday night and Kyrie Irving and John Wall had quite the duel, combining for 72 points on the night as the two teams needed overtime to decide a winner. In that overtime period, the game was tied at 125-125 with under 30 seconds to play as Irving dribbled the ball up the floor against Wall, who had recently come back into the game after an injury scare (and got a clutch bucket of his own to tie it).

Irving slowly prowled around the top of the key before unleashing a deep three-pointer from near the logo, finding nothing but net for his second straight big three-pointer in the overtime period.