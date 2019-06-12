Report: Kyrie Irving Won’t Opt Into The Final Year Of His Contract With The Celtics

06.12.19

In the least surprising news story of the week, Kyrie Irving will become a free agent this summer. According to a report by Shams Charania of The Athletic, Irving has decided not to opt into the final year of his contract with the Boston Celtics, one which would pay him $21.3 million for the 2019-20 season.

While the move signals that Irving indeed plans on entering the open market, it was something that everyone expected to occur. As Charania laid out, the Celtics have planned on this happening for some time.

