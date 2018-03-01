Kyrie Irving Felt Zaza Pachulia Falling On Russell Westbrook Was ‘Dirty’ And ‘Unacceptable’

#Kyrie Irving #Russell Westbrook
03.01.18 1 week ago

Getty Image

It wouldn’t be a real NBA season if we didn’t have a controversial play that many deemed outwardly dirty from Zaza Pachulia. The Warriors’ center is a big, lumbering 7-footer that is at best incredibly clumsy and at worst purposeful in his dangerous play.

The reality is probably somewhere in the middle, with Pachulia often toeing the line between hustle and recklessness. The latest example was less a product of a hard, late closeout (like the one that injured Kawhi Leonard’s ankle last postseason) or a diving attempt at a ball, rather an awkward fall that suspiciously landed him on top of Russell Westbrook’s legs.

Pachulia received no punishment from the NBA regarding the play, but Westbrook, Paul George and many fans cried foul on Pachulia’s fall being intentional with the aim to injure the reigning MVP. While the controversy had died down some since the incident as Westbrook was unharmed by the fall, Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving, who has plenty of experience playing against Pachulia in the three Cavs-Warriors Finals, had some thoughts.

Immediately after the incident, Irving posted an Instagram comment calling for the league to look into it and saying “that sh*t is ridiculous.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kyrie Irving#Russell Westbrook
TAGSKYRIE IRVINGRUSSELL WESTBROOKZaza Pachulia

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP