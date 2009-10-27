L.A. Clippers ’09-10 NBA season preview

Last year we debuted the “Highs and Lows” system — previewing the NBA season by predicting the respective ceiling and basement for each team. Same theme, different season…
Added: Blake Griffin, Rasual Butler, Sebastian Telfair, Craig Smith, Kareem Rush
Lost: Zach Randolph, Mike Taylor, Fred Jones, Paul Davis
Ceiling: Playoffs
Seriously. I know, we’ve all heard this before — most recently at the beginning of last season, when homecoming king Baron Davis was expected to lead a talented group of Clippers to at least relevancy in the West. While that plan fell apart, this version of the Clips again has talent, depth, a good mix of youngsters and veterans, and a motivated (and in-shape) leader in Davis … Blake Griffin and Baron will get all the hype, but Eric Gordon is a quiet star in the making. While Davis struggled and was in and out of the lineup last season, Gordon got a lot of reps as L.A.’s go-to scorer and had his number called in crunch time, experience that will only help him in Year 2. He could be a 20-point scorer this season … Very few teams have two centers as good as Chris Kaman and Marcus Camby; if they can only stay on the court, the Clips’ frontcourt is strong, especially with promising third-stringer DeAndre Jordan, Rookie of the Year candidate Griffin, and backup PF Craig Smith, who’s something of a middle-class man’s Big Baby Davis … Rasual Butler is a good shooter who can spread the floor, while fellow SF Al Thornton is an explosive scorer who is probably ideal leading the second unit … The Clippers could conceivably grab second-place in the Pacific Division ahead of Phoenix and behind the Lakers and sneak into the playoffs if everything falls into place.
Basement: Putrid
And just when you want to ignore talk of a Clippers curse, the eve of the new season brings news that Griffin will miss up to six weeks with a knee injury. Last season the Clips’ potential was (among other things) shot due to injuries to key players, and apparently the trend won’t stop. Even the most optimistic L.A. fan has to count on Camby and Kaman missing at least a handful of games apiece with whatever injuries will catch up to them this season, and Baron is certainly no Lou Gehrig … Even if he is healthy, Baron was terrible last year. He couldn’t shoot, seemed disinterested in driving, and looked like he’d mentally checked out pretty early into the campaign. When the Clippers did find themselves in competitive games, Baron killed them in the clutch. Was it just a one-year fluke for BD or the beginning of a downward spiral? And is anyone comfortable with Bassy Telfair as Baron’s backup? … Given their history, I’d guess something in the range of just a harmless Lottery season wouldn’t be a bad goal. Even before the Griffin injury, it would’ve been risky to bet on a playoff appearance from a team that has — in many people’s opinion — the worst owner in the NBA (Donald Sterling), the worst coach (Mike Dunleavy Sr.) and the worst player (Ricky Davis).
On paper this team has alot of talent, and its not hard to see them make the playoffs but like u said there’s something about the clippers …I think its has something to do with the owner and coach.
I like Eric Gordon so I hope that he can get off the Clippers so he can get some recognition.
I hope this team can show us something. Big fan of BD, gordon, and griffin. They really could be a playoff team.
does this still count now tht Blake is out for 6wks? damn u clippers!! tht was a waste of a fantasy pick!!
i dnt see them making the playoffs at all w/ blake’s injury. the clips play like 20 games in the first 6 wks.
As a Phoenix fan, Robert Sarver gives Donald Sterling a run for his money as worst owner!
The moment Don Nelson becomes available, they should fire Dunleavy (if by some miracle, he isn’t already) and hire Nellie right away.
With the way they operate/fuck up their teams and players like mad scientists, gotta wonder why Nellie and Donald Sterling haven’t joined forces in the past. Seems like their bizarre methods are a match made in mismanagement heaven.
Isiah Thomas and Robert Sarver too, they’re all interchangable anyway.
i’ll say this, with yao ming gone for the season, do any of you really see houston holding it together and getting in the playoffs?
probably not. so that opens up a playoff spot for a team out west. warriors are set to implode before they even play a meaningful game. memphis has all the scoring, but they gonna give up 200pts a game on defense. thunder look nice and have speed, but their just not ready yet and their bench is weak. kings are forgotten.
so, that leaves the clips to fight out a spot with phoenix (as teams who didnt make the playoffs last year, but have a chance this year).
i dont think the Clips make it this year, but i wouldnt be surprised if they grabbed a 7th or 8th seed