L.A. Confidential

You guys might have noticed that I was absent from the site today, but that’s only because I was flying across the country to Los Angeles for this week’s Nike Zoom Kobe V Global Media Introduction. Along with journalists from around the world, tomorrow I’ll get to see the Zoom Kobe V up close and personal for the first time – and if you haven’t checked it out already, you don’t know what you’re missing.

The cool thing about the next couple days in L.A. is that the festivities will not only unveil Kobe Bryant‘s new signature sneaker, but will also give me an opportunity to hear first hand from those directly involved in creating the product – from designers Eric Avar and Matt Nurse to the Black Mamba himself.

While I don’t want to giveaway too much info, I will say that the view is sick from my swanky hotel in Downtown Santa Monica. I’ll be sure to keep you posted over the next couple days about all my activity, which gets started tomorrow morning with some local hoop action down at Venice Beach. Be sure to follow me on Twitter – @the_real_aron – for all the breaking news, and come back to DimeMag.com when I have a chance to update with photos.

If you have any questions for Kobe about the Zoom Kobe V, hit me up in the comments below or on my Twitter. I’ll do my best to get them answered.

