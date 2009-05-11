L.A. Drama: Bynum not doing anything; Fisher’s feelings hurt

It’s Armageddon over in Laker-Land. Clicking through the L.A. Times this morning, a couple things stood out. First was this bit on Andrew Bynum, whose postseason has gone pretty much the exact opposite of Rajon Rondo‘s: Whereas Rondo went from X-factor to legit star over the last few weeks, Bynum has gone from supposed-to-be star to Kwame Brown Reincarnate. From Times writer Mike Bresnahan:

More notably, Andrew Bynum played only 11 minutes and went scoreless for the second time in this series. He had three fouls, two rebounds and one turnover. “It looks like it takes him some time to get himself involved in the ballgame right now,” Lakers Coach Phil Jackson said. “His hands weren’t good when he came in. He had a fumble, little things like that. “We went to him early in the second half to try and get him involved and have an influence in the ballgame — plug the lane, block some shots, do some things. Never happened.”

I can’t even explain what’s going on with Bynum. A year ago — hell, a couple months ago — he was supposed to be the missing piece in a championship run for the Lakers. Now, his coach admits he can’t even “do some things” on the court. Even if you want to write off Bynum’s performance in the Utah series to bad matchups, Bynum should be effective against the Rockets. Instead, he’s gotten worse. It’s like when MLB pitchers get “The Thing” and suddenly can’t throw strikes anymore; Bynum’s suddenly lost his ability to produce.

Then, notorious locker-room agitator/columnist T.J. Simers recounted this little exchange with Derek Fisher:

“So how come you guys failed to show up?” I said to Derek Fisher, a question a lot of folks in L.A., who were wasting their Mother’s Day in front of a TV, might’ve asked if given the opportunity. “I’m a man,” Fisher told me, and the things you learn traveling with a team. “You don’t address me,” he said. “You don’t wait until I’m done dressing. You throw something out like that.” I know this will come as a shock to some folks out there, knowing the problems that so many athletes have these days, but I’ve found for the most part that most of them can dress and talk at the same time. Fisher had only one shoe left to tie when I dared ask him the obvious question, and if he can’t keep up with an inquisitive 58-year-old sports columnist, it’s no wonder he’s struggling with an energetic young pup like Aaron Brooks. “You should have known better,” Fisher said, while ticking off the names of other Times reporters who know he can’t talk and dress at the same time. Fisher continued to be defensive, obviously a good sign considering it never happened on the court, and so maybe the guys are already preparing for Game 5. They certainly should be fresh for it.

In Fisher’s defense, standard NBA locker room protocol says that, as a reporter, you don’t start asking questions until a player has — whether dressed or not, it’s up to him — turned around to face the media. I learned this in New York, when Stephon Marbury would be taking his leisurely time getting dressed, facing his locker, oblivious to the swarm of media tip-toeing the imaginary semi-circle a few feet away from him. As soon as Steph turned around, everyone would lurch forward with the cameras and mics going.

So yeah, the reporter in this case broke that unwritten rule. Still, Fisher would have been better off just ignoring the question rather than giving the exact agitated reaction his agitator was hoping for. It only makes Fisher look worse.