La La and Carmelo Anthony Fire Back at Jordan Crawford

05.02.13 5 years ago

Jordan Crawford‘s antics last night at the end of the Celtics/Knicks game has been drawing reaction from everybody – including Carmelo Anthony and his wife La La.

Here’s what ‘Melo had to say when he was asked about Crawford after the game:

Not to be left out, here’s what La La posted on Instagram earlier today (her commentary on the bottom):

