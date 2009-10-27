L.A. Lakers ’09-10 NBA season preview

Last year we debuted the “Highs and Lows” system — previewing the NBA season by predicting the respective ceiling and basement for each team. Same theme, different season…

Added: Ron Artest

Lost: Trevor Ariza

Ceiling: NBA championship

How do you avoid a post-title hangover? Under the direction of a callous (on the court) superstar who’s never satisfied, and a coach with two fistfuls of rings who’s seen it all before. Whereas some teams might get caught in cruise-control following a ‘chip, Kobe Bryant and Phil Jackson won’t let these Lakers be that team. In the preseason Kobe even showed flashes of his ability to still turn the light switch on when it has to be on, and since he and Phil know the rest of the League (i.e. the Spurs, Magic, Celtics and Cavs) geared up this summer specifically to stop them, I don’t foresee a slow start or a meek finish … At the beginning of last season, L.A.’s big trump card was that Andrew Bynum was back and healthy. This year it’s kind of the same; while Bynum made it through the ’09 playoffs on his own feet, he was clearly slowed down by his latest knee injury and was pretty terrible as far as getting in foul trouble and being a non-factor. After a summer to get his knee stronger, Bynum averaged 20.3 points in the preseason and looked good … Just like with every team he’s been on, Ron Artest is the X-factor. Will he make the defense that much tougher and provide another scorer who can create his own shot? Or will his gunner tendencies get the best of him on such a big stage and his off-court antics become a distraction? Will he bring out the “fun” side of Kobe, or just drive Kobe further into a cave? … Lamar Odom is still there with his rebounding, offensive versatility and a long-term contract to make him feel comfortable, and Pau Gasol is still there with his All-Star caliber game and coming off an MVP showing at the FIBA European championships … There are a ton of “arguably” elements with the Lakers: Arguably the most talented team in the League, with arguably the best player, best coach, best frontcourt, the two best one-on-one defenders, best sixth man and best bench. And arguably the odds-on favorite to hoist the Larry O’Brien in 2010.

Basement: Western Conference Finals

Why fix what isn’t broke, right? Switching Ariza out for Artest could be an upgrade that equals another ‘chip, or it could prove the difference in falling short. Artest is still a better defender than Ariza pound-for-pound, but is he quick and long enough to get those timely steals at which Ariza became so adept? Can he merely play his role in the offense and knock down jump shots instead of going on a double-fisted shooting rampage? … Bynum missed a few games in the preseason with a bad shoulder. He needs to stay healthy, and this is the year where he’ll prove he’s a future All-Star or prove he’s the most overpaid player in the League … There’s always the risk of Gasol being fatigued due to his summertime commitments with Team Spain, and people will wonder about Odom’s focus now that he’s been thrust into this red-carpet paparazzi lifestyle with his recent marriage … Derek Fisher‘s clutch shots in the NBA Finals made everyone forget how bad he was (especially defensively) throughout the ’09 run. He’s only a year older now and a year slower. Shannon Brown and Jordan Farmar are gunning for Fish’s job, but neither have his crunch-time credentials … Kobe won’t lose focus. As much as the ’09 championship “certified” him as a guy who can win as the top dog, he’s still a couple rings short of his Holy Grail and has LeBron and D-Wade nipping at his heels as the League’s recognized preeminent player. But he’s 31 years old now, he’s got a big target on his back, four fingers on his right hand, and he hasn’t missed a game in two straight years (plus Team USA commitments). Due for an injury? Some would say.

