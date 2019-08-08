Kyle Kuzma Believes He’s ‘Capable’ Of Being The Lakers Third Star

Getty Image

Since entering the league in 2017, Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma has never lacked confidence. During his rookie campaign in Los Angeles, he averaged 13.5 field goal attempts per game, which ranked third among rookies that season. Luckily for Kuzma, that confidence has taken him a long way in his young career.

Through two seasons in the NBA, the 24-year-old has averaged 17.3 points per game on 45.3 percent from the field, including 33.5 percent from behind the arc, while contributing 5.9 rebounds per game. This summer, his production earned him a call up from USA Basketball to compete for a spot on the 12-man FIBA Basketball World Cup roster. It’s also one of the reasons he was the only member of the Lakers’ young core that was held out of trade talks for Anthony Davis.

Being the last man standing of a group that used to feature two No. 2 overall picks in Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram, Kuzma has a lot pressure to play at an All-Star level as soon as next season. In an interview with Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN, Kuzma said he’s up for the challenge.