Kyle Kuzma Believes He’s ‘Capable’ Of Being The Lakers Third Star

08.08.19 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Since entering the league in 2017, Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma has never lacked confidence. During his rookie campaign in Los Angeles, he averaged 13.5 field goal attempts per game, which ranked third among rookies that season. Luckily for Kuzma, that confidence has taken him a long way in his young career.

Through two seasons in the NBA, the 24-year-old has averaged 17.3 points per game on 45.3 percent from the field, including 33.5 percent from behind the arc, while contributing 5.9 rebounds per game. This summer, his production earned him a call up from USA Basketball to compete for a spot on the 12-man FIBA Basketball World Cup roster. It’s also one of the reasons he was the only member of the Lakers’ young core that was held out of trade talks for Anthony Davis.

Being the last man standing of a group that used to feature two No. 2 overall picks in Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram, Kuzma has a lot pressure to play at an All-Star level as soon as next season. In an interview with Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN, Kuzma said he’s up for the challenge.

“I don’t feel no pressure, but I believe that I am capable of being that superstar,” Kuzma told ESPN. “I put a lot of work in. My progress through my journey shows that I can be there. I developed every single year, dating back to college, and I don’t see that development stunting at all.”

Kuzma added, “Last year I didn’t shoot the ball well, and I still averaged almost 20 [points per game]. If I can shoot the ball well and keep developing the facets of my game defensively, I don’t see why I can’t [be that third star].”

Around The Web

TOPICS#USA Basketball#LA Lakers
TAGSkyle kuzmaLA LAKERSUSA BASKETBALL
People's Party iTunes

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.06.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

08.06.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.05.19 3 days ago
Crate-Digging: BEA1991, Angie McMahon, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: BEA1991, Angie McMahon, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.30.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.30.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP