Lace Locked’s “Get Ya Bred Up” T-Shirt

As I wrote yesterday, Joe Budden wasn’t the only cat who grew up obsessed with the playoff Jordan XIs. We ALL did, and now thanks to a Lace Locked x Rivalry State collaboration, we have a t-shirt to go along with one of the most prized sneakers of all time.

This shirt pairs 2 Chainz‘s lyrics with 100 percent ringspun cotton. The shirt comes in a fitted, athletic cut with tonal black “patent leather” ink, as well as red ink with a “gum bottom” additive.

These are available starting today for a price of $35.00 at Lacelocked.com.

What do you think?

