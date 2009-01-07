Laced Up: Backside

Back when I was in L.A. for the launch of the Zoom Kobe IV, I hit up my buddy Eric’s streetwear spot, Backside, to see what kicks his customers were rockin’. An evolution of “Street Seen” in the magazine, “Laced Up” is a new Dimemag.com feature. Below is a sampling of some of the hottest ones…
Which do you think are the hottest?
Backside is located at 139 North San Fernando Blvd, Burbank, CA 91502. If there’s a spot you want featured, let us know in the comments section below.
Those Blue Nikes at the top got me salivating lol
Them kicks are ugly as shiat. What’s shakin’ with them ugly sneaks Dime – that’s shit ain’t right ya’ll, that shit ain’t right. Them purple kicks are uglier than a white boy dancin’ to thug rap.
True thugs NEVER lie.
Tyrone
the one before the last one..think its nike air 25 or something…good shit..
I fully expect number 4 to come with a purple dinosaur costume.
That’s the real combo pack.
Those J’s(Num 5) are the nicest. But then again I’m partial to Jordan’s.
Good to see The Real Tyrone back.
True hugs NEVER die.
i like the white ones with red on them
The White Jordans are hype… The Air MAX aint bad, a different colorway woulda been better!
.yeah those air max 1s cost more than you know…look them up
AJ3 Retros – easy.
okay, clearly some people (beside jk and vien) need to get themselves a sneaker education…and those AM90s and 3’s are clearly best
those kicks are tight… if u have a the fashion sense of a 6 year old. too flashy for me. like the AM95s and the jordans tho.
True thugs NEVER lie.
Byrone
the jordan’s are most sweet… WTF is fashionable w/ #6? i’d throw it to the garbage upon opening… though the 1st (blue nikes) kinda has some cool wink into it…
#2 would be something usain bolt might consider wearing…
no. 7 is the nike air max 1 amsterdam. designed by piet parra, from my beautiful country the netherlands. Don’t like the colorway myself though, but they pay big bucks for those…let alone the hyperstrikes.
the jordan III’s are the hottest of these imo.
All are shit!
quick wit it interesting you talk about sneaker education and you said those were airmax 90s theyre air max 1s