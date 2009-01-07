Laced Up: Backside

#Style – Kicks and Gear
01.07.09 10 years ago
No. 1

Back when I was in L.A. for the launch of the Zoom Kobe IV, I hit up my buddy Eric’s streetwear spot, Backside, to see what kicks his customers were rockin’. An evolution of “Street Seen” in the magazine, “Laced Up” is a new Dimemag.com feature. Below is a sampling of some of the hottest ones…

No. 2
No. 3
No. 4
No. 5
No. 6
No. 7
No. 8

Which do you think are the hottest?

Backside is located at 139 North San Fernando Blvd, Burbank, CA 91502. If there’s a spot you want featured, let us know in the comments section below.

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSStyle - Kicks and Gear

