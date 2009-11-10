Ladies And Gentlemen, It’s Your New York Knicks!

Ten days ago on Halloween night, New York Knicks fans walked into Madison Square Garden with their usual annual optimism and excitement. The sold out crowd roared and cheered like it was the playoffs, especially after the Knicks put on a spirited fourth quarter comeback against the Sixers that forced overtime. Then once again, the Knicks ruined the moment by getting blown out in OT.

Last night against the Jazz, not even two weeks later, the Garden barely had a pulse. Fans are so indifferent, they don’t even have the desire and passion to boo and muster up a “Fire D’Antoni” or “Fire Walsh” chant. It is clear that Knicks fans are sick of the losing, sick of the product and sick of the exact same storylines that have been going on for a half-dozen seasons. You know you lost the fans when the loudest cheers come from MSG’s latest go-to guy for entertainment during timeouts: the dancing fat guy on the jumbotron.

The so-called Mecca of basketball has lost its luster.

In years past, the front row was filled with all sorts of celebrities from Denzel to the Olson twins. Now, you don’t even see Spike any more. Yeah, when LeBron comes into town, you get Jay-Z, the Yankees and Woody Allen. But last night’s big celeb draw? It was Daryl Strawberry and he got a lot more love than Chris Duhon â€“ who is shooting 25 percent from the field. Even though Nate Robinson has been out the last week or so with an injury, I’ve noticed his popularity has cooled off too. I remember attending a game a few years ago, and the Garden used to eat up his dancing and dunking. Not so much anymore.

I feel so bad for the marketing team, which has to pull out all the stops to make the game somewhat entertaining for the fans. They have brought out Kevin Rudolf and the Jabbawockeez for live performances. They’ve gotten celebrities like Diddy, Adam Sandler and Tracy Morgan to do taped promos to hype up the crowd. And they’ve thrown out every other gimmick imaginable to stir any type of emotion out of the crowd. My favorite is the 30 second video they run, where they take clips of Knicks diving for balls, getting in altercations – as if they are preparing for war. Yet they get significantly out boarded every night and beat to every loose ball.

The fans are not the only ones who are growing tired of everything. The players are sick of having to answer the same questions about their losing, what they’re doing wrong and especially LeBron questions. Coach D’Antoni is starting to look more and more like Isiah the way he seems so miserable when he has to face the Knicks’ beat writers.

We’re barely a tenth into the season and it’s still too early to chalk up this year as a wasted one. But it looks like they’re heading that way fast. Rumors of tension between Duhon and Al Harrington and Duhon and D’Antoni, prove that there will still be drama even though Starbury and Isiah are long gone.

A lot is being made out of LeBron or Wade coming in next summer to return the Knicks back to their glory years. After all, Boston proved a few years ago that an instant turnaround is feasible. But in the meantime, it could be a long and ugly season at the Garden.