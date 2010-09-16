Lake Show: Everybody is trying to mimic the champs

The NBA isn’t as much of a copycat league as the NFL, but teams that want to contend for championships still have to adapt to whatever the current ring-bearers are doing. Case in point: Every good team is looking to add size, toughness, and six to 12 extra fouls in the frontcourt to deal with the Pau Gasol, Andrew Bynum and Lamar Odom problem presented by the Lakers. (Same goes for the East. Check the Celtics and Heat scrambling to sign any guy who is near 7-feet tall with four limbs.) You saw it yesterday, when as soon as Erick Dampier hit the open market, the Rockets put in their bid. Last we heard, Damp has yet to accept the two-year, $4 million offer. Miami and Memphis are also interested … Getting Dampier would be especially crucial for the Rockets, who are basically trying to keep Yao Ming in a plastic bubble as much as possible while still giving him enough work to be effective in the playoffs … In case you didn’t know, there really is something called the Q Rating, and the latest stats say LeBron is much less popular than he was pre-Decision. (Approx. 41% less liked.) No surprise there. LeBron actually graded out as the sixth-most disliked sports figure behind Mike Vick, Tiger, T.O., Ochocinco and Kobe.Where exactly would Dick Vitale and Stu Scott fit on that list? … But seriously, let’s revisit the Q at this time next year. If LeBron has a championship and the Heat are racking up W’s, the same bandwagon fans who once upon a time hated Kobe will be back on LeBron’s bandwagon … Is there a name for the anti-bandwagon, like when everyone is saying you’re going to stink? Ask Mike Beasley and the T-Wolves, who might have more anti-bandwagoners his year than anybody in the NBA … The Hawks signed French forward Pape Sy. This only matters if somebody starts calling him “Big Pape Pump” … Meanwhile, plenty of guys with names you do recognize are searching for jobs. Adam Morrison, Rashad McCants, Trenton Hassell and Cuttino Mobley have been working out for the Celtics, and then there’s Antoine Walker trying to get on with the Bobcats. Is Morrison the only two-time NBA champion who still gets stopped by security when he tries to get into an NBA facility? … We’re only a few years in, but when it’s all said and done, how do you think we’ll look at the Morrison-over-Brandon Roy draft decision for Charlotte? … We’re out like A-Mo …
Poor Morrisson, its kind of sad.
As a casual Lebron fan, it is tough to cheer for a dude who bounced on his home state and city, put them on blast, then went ans became a second fiddle while bringing one of the best PFs in the league with him.
I hope the Celtics make the finals again, or the Hawks, or even the Magic (no wait, fuck Wince too).
well i bet Ira Newble and DJ Mbenga still gets stopped by the security
As a Jazz fan, I just cannot see the logic behind the signng of Francisco Elson. Honestly, I cannot even remember the guy in action.
But like Dime said, every team is just trying “to add size, toughness, and six to 12 extra fouls in the frontcourt”.
Why cannot they just come to terms with Kyrylo Fesenko? I mean, they have invested something like $3 million (I think) and tons of patience on the big guy already.
Also, I think Adam Morrison averaged double figures in scoring before he got injured. He could have been a good rotation player instead of fighting for a roster spot.
Top 100 reasons why Dime should hire me as one of its regular writers.
51. I can understand, help, and be a friend to people who are 5150.
Nice pro wrestling reference but isn’t pape skinny? And he sure ain’t no genetic freak except maybe for his mug
Everybody’s jumping on the hate bandwagon like crazy but yeah fuck lebron and his ego
Whatever happens the lake show will 3peat. Guaranteed. Suck on that, haters
Dampier is Miami bound.
polls are retard
Hi today from jurg,
I might have Europe fan club of mr Adam morrison because je look fantastic with great hair on topp lip and funky stuff at the back
like a party and like a business man at the front. My friend apostole who mummy is Greek say mr Adam hairy like him. But he does play good bball. Who can hollow at me?
Big hi hi to alf. Jurgo read dime every day but stop writing so you emails very inspiring for jurg to write again. I have Helena to help with writing and I hope u can wrrite article for dime and jurg can love to write top ten euro player list for great mr Burton. Respect to that player who hold it down like jurgo with ladies of the night.
Big hi hi to alf and he is from melmak which is in Ukraine.
From your jurg
LMAO @
“Respect to that player who hold it down like jurgo with ladies of the night.”
Jurg is on fire! lol
Dampier doesn’t even smile, what’s wrong with that guy? but good for basketball though. that’s the real gameface.
As for Morrison, it’s not over until it’s over.
@ Jurg
Well, Ukraine girls really knock me out…. but I am not from there.
You just made my day. You are making people here laugh and have fun again. SNL awaits you.
Jurg for a boner for Alf!
Starbury, Iverson, and now I heard Stevie Franchise might be headed to China.
I thought Mobley had a heart condition?
No, its Wince Carter who has a heart condition… lol
@Jurg… you are the fuckin man!! I’m still confused as to whether or not you are seriously THAT with your spelling and grammar, but fuck it. Too funny! Keep up the good work!
Where’s Big Ben on the Q-rating list?????? ohh i’m sorry, he’s not black!!!! that’s bullshit!!!!
Adam Morrison should try & get a spot on the Jazz.
Not the type to play the race card, but the most hated athletes mentioned are all black,I wonder where Big Ben ranks…….
Q rating huh?
white women must dominate the voting. all the top hated players are the players you know either scare white women or have done so wrong that white america just wants to hate on them.
damn its hard for a black man/athlete to be successful and liked.
where is Ben Roethlesberger on that list? what number?
Madden 2011 has a swagger rating; maybe next year all sports videos games will have a (fucking meaningless) ‘Q Rating’.
btw, if the Blazers cant come to terms with Rudy Fernandez, expect Portland to sign Adam Morrison.
Rashard McCants (I feel) should be in Phoenix playing behind Jason Richardson. now that barbosa is gone, they dont really have a 2-guard off the bench.
are cuttino mobley and steve francis still best friends? if so, where ever one goes, expect the other to follow. it’ll be a package deal. same foolishness Mike Conley Sr. tried to pull off to Portland a few yrs ago with Conley Jr and Oden.
I don’t see the logic where going for Damps = trying to mimic the lakers. Serviceable bigs are a hard find in the league, and just because the Lakers have 3 really good bigs doesn’t mean other teams are trying to mimic them.
Teams are trying to MATCHUP with the Lakers… not mimic. Like when Shaq was dominant, the other contending teams had no choice but the acquire as big men as they could. Let’s face it, going up against a prime Shaq —> No big men, no chance.
Contending teams always build to beat the champ. That’s just how it goes.
I would imagine video games should have a ‘Q Rating’ of a sort – which would make the home team fans boo a certain visiting team player.
“Adam morrison because je look fantastic with great hair on topp lip and funky stuff at the back
like a party”
Jurg’s Q rating is in the upper 90% range of BadAss
see this new 2k video? [www.youtube.com]
very funny
Adam Morrison sort of got the Darko treatment. Larry Brown played him a little more than Darko but we all know that he’s good for fucking over rookies like he’s got a vendetta. Adam’s ACL injury and getting traded to a championship team didn’t help get proving time. Like Darko, I think he could be at least a solid contributor if given an opportunity to get decent minutes & touches.
@ Jurg
You better be in here everday until the season starts lmao
damn you guys realize tip off aint THAT far off?? Man i aint even in to football so much this year just waiting for the hoop to come on so i can bend over and take it from Comcast.. while facing the TV lol
I second Lakeshow’s proposal.
Dime, get jurg on your payroll. Dude is comedy.
I found a picture of Alf
[www.ebaumsworld.com]
Yeah, same way they’d stock up on Kobe “stoppers” back in the day till they realized you can’t stop the unstoppable.
@ That’s What’s Up
You are getting warmer. :)
Jurg is back! Holla!
dont count out morrison.i hope his patience pays off
No…No they don’t. The Champs have a unique system and staff. It can’t be copied. The Big 3 is going to end all that anyway
” Respect to that player who hold it down like jurgo with ladies of the night.”
hahahahadhifasdhf;hsadfh sadfhasiufh iasdhf lauisdhfuiashdfuihasdfuihasdfiasdfjl;asdk
My favorite line i’ve ever read on DIME. Jurg you a fool for that one.
The Real Tyrone kept us laughing last season…now…now we have Jurg.
and big “hi hi” to Jurg and the Real Tyrone.
maybe they can make a web show together or something. The Tyrone and Jurg Real show.