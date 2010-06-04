Lakers 102, Celtics 89: Instant Analysis

Why the Lakers won: They got to the rim. The one subplot of this series nobody really talked about beforehand is that Boston doesn’t have James Posey anymore. (In fact, the most Posey-ish player in the 2010 Finals is Ron Artest.) Back in ’08, Posey was instrumental in the effort to muscle Kobe and make him strictly a jump shooter. Tonight, Kobe was driving and getting layups, while Pau Gasol and Andrew Bynum lived on offensive rebounds and easy dunks.

Why the Celtics lost: Bad decision-making. Whether it was turnovers, passing up good shots for worse shots, playing out of control, or certain guys deciding not to work on free throws when they were 12 years old, the C’s shot themselves in the foot on a night where their margin for error was zero.

Key numbers: Kobe Bryant (30 pts, 7 rebs, 6 asts); Pau Gasol (23 pts, 14 rebs, 3 blks); Paul Pierce (24 pts, 9 rebs); Rajon Rondo (13 pts, 8 asts); Rebounds (L.A. 42, Boston 31).