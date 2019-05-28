Getty Image

The Lakers are a mess, in case you hadn’t paid attention to the NBA for the last few years.

This isn’t exactly breaking news, but every deep dive into the dysfunction of the organization yields more examples of just how bad things have gotten for one of the league’s iconic franchises. The latest of these comes from ESPN’s Baxter Holmes, who lit fire to the Lakers with thousands of words detailing a miserable work environment from top to bottom, littered with poor decision making and a lack of trust between just about all parties.

It’s a fascinating read, although not one that’s all that surprising, but it does feature a lot of sources speaking anonymously and emphatically about how bad things have been. There are stories of Magic Johnson berating team employees and being a “fear monger” as one put it. There’s details of how almost no one trusts Rob Pelinka or much of anything that comes out of his mouth, and Rich Paul and the Klutch Sports machine is not spared from criticism for trying to wield their influence over staff and personnel decisions.

Among the most interesting parts is how the rest of the basketball operations side of the organization has felt completely disconnected from player personnel decisions, with Pelinka and Johnson acting autonomously on that side. The best example given is 2018 free agency, when the front office decided the best players to pair with LeBron James would be Lance Stephenson, Rajon Rondo, Michael Beasley, and JaVale McGee, none of whom provide any spacing and all of whom carry well-known baggage.