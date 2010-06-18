Lakers 83, Celtics 79: Instant Analysis

Why the Lakers won: Offensive rebounds. You can’t win if you don’t have the ball, and as terribly as L.A. shot it for the first three and a half quarters, they would have gotten blown out if they hadn’t given themselves so many second chances and kept the rock in their possession. By owning the offensive glass, they were able to withstand Kobe’s 6-for-24 shooting night and the fact that Boston forced guys like Ron Artest and Lamar Odom to have to beat them. They were still close on the scoreboard when Kobe and Pau sparked a 9-0 fourth-quarter run to help bring home the ‘chip.
Why the Celtics lost: Missing shots. By all rights, Boston should have won this game. For the first three and a half quarters they outplayed L.A. convincingly on both ends of the floor, but were still vulnerable because they simply didn’t make shots. Ray Allen and Nate Robinson had some rattle in and out; Kevin Garnett and Rasheed Wallace straight air-balled a few; and Paul Pierce threw up some that were just bad decisions. When the Lakers finally found their rhythm late in the fourth quarter and started getting to the line, Boston couldn’t respond offensively as it seemed there was a lid on the rim.
Key numbers: Kobe Bryant (23 pts, 15 rebs, 6-24 FG); Ron Artest (20 pts, 5 stls); Pau Gasol (19 pts, 18 rebs); Paul Pierce (18 pts, 10 rebs); Ray Allen (13 pts, 3-14 FG, 3 stls); Rajon Rondo (14 pts, 8 rebs, 10 asts); Kevin Garnett (17 pts, 4 blks); Rebounds (Lakers 53, Celtics 40); Offensive Rebounds (Lakers 23, Celtics 8).
Kobe better be huggin his team tight. They won this for him. ARTEST… couldn’t be happier for his ring. He came out and proved it. QUEENSBRIDGE!
Pau Gasol has a good case for MVP of the finals. Not saying he’ll win.. but he came when it counted.
LAL in 7 baby! Boston, you went down swinging. Props.
Boston had 3 3’s in 90 seconds… Rondo even hits one.. and that Artest 3 was INSANE. Man… I couldn’t be happier with Artest right now. I knew he’d come with it… am still in shock that Kobe shot like ass and they pulled off the win.
I’ve never been so on the edge of my seat for such an ugly game. :)
Both teams played hard, my man. Both teams played hard.
BACK 2 BACK!!! Yeah!!! YEAH!!!!!!
*passes out*
4th quarter fouls: 12 to 5. This is unreal the way Boston was taking it to the hole. How can a 7th game be called this way?
Yup my Lakers were the better TEAM tonight.Props to the Celtics for pushing L.A to the brink
@ K Dizzle
Nice Magic reference
@ fallinup
Couldnt agree more that Kobe owes this one to his teammates. He gets them to the finals, they (including Vujacic) get him over the line.
Side note – 20 more free throws doesnt hurt either.
that was the game Lakers suppose to lose
my goodness, Kobe was ugly but they all did it with :
HARDWORK
now lets celebrate!
Dominant performance by the Machine tonite….
6 for 24…………………..
WE DID BABY!!!!!!
Thank god the fucking Lakers won…
Take that Celts, you fucking douchebags. It’s really hard to watch the Celts throw cheap little elbows, punches and low blows everywhere. Does Pierce have any other move than a flop? The guy is worse than a soccer player out there.
That is funny, Rondo hits a 3 pointer, and then on the final shot of the game, he’s pretty much ignored and able to jack a 3 clean (missing of course). The amount of disrespect people have for his jumper is fucking hilarious. Play 10-12 feet off him, and don’t even bother guarding him outside the paint. Just fucking hilarious.
Yes folks. We live in a world where Adam Morrison is a two time champion. :)
SHUT THE FUCK UP VIRGINIADUDE! DONT START THAT “WE GOT CHEATED” SHIT. YOU GUYS GOT MORE FOULS CUZ YOU COMMITTED MORE FOULS IDIOT!AND THERE SHOULD HAVE BEEN MORE
Boston shot themselves out of a championship. Plain and simple. They had like a 7 minute stretch where they made 1 point. Blew a 13 point lead… fuck that foul shit. They were playing physical and getting away with all kinds of shit. Lakers start taking it to the rack… hell yeah you’re gonna get fouls.
LMAO at Ron Artest thanking his therapist.
Kobe’s teammates won this for him?? Sure they scored MUCH more efficiently , but 15 rebounds for a shooting guard??! He defended better than gasol,artest, and fisher thats for sure.
DAMN! What a game! That was a proper game 7! I still can’t belive the Celtics lost?! They deserved to win and lost the game rather then LA winning it. Also – Rasheed came up real big for them on the block.
The reason we won was Offensive Rebounds AND RON ARTEST!
Dude was just consistently hitting shots and disrupting Paul Pierce throughout the game! Plus dude shouted out this fucking psychiatrist! LOL
Pau grew some balls in the 4th! Crazy how he started weak and then came through like this was HIS team! Went from Ow Gasol to Wow Gasol.
Kobe has no conscience. I was so dissapointed with how he was forcing. Dude should’ve let the game come to him like Paul Pierce does, especially after his slow start. I think in the off-season, LA needs to let Shannon Brown and Farmar walk and get a starting PG to handle the rock to keep it from Kobe when he is forcing plus allows D-Fish to move into a 6th Man role, which at this stage is probably best for him.
And a wingman who can create his own offense on the 2nd unit because outside of Kobe, no one is creating a shot on that team.
On a lighter note, who heard when a dude on ABC was talking about how cute Leo Di Caprio’s chicks’ daughter was? Kinda creepy when he offered to babysit her!
Awwwwww fuuuuck. Dammit. Just wanna thank the refs for covering the spread. Boston had a +7, so I still won. But shiiiiiiiit…
‘Grats Laker fans…
Sorry kudos.. Artest was on point tonight. He was the MVP of the game. Kobe had just 8 points well into the 3rd quarter. Pau FINALLY hitting his freebies. Fish with a HUGE 3. Artest was doing it on both ends of the floor and that HUGE 3. No way they stay in the game with the cast not bringing it and Kobe shooting like that. Artest especially, was the reason the Lakers won tonight. And I couldn’t be happier for that crazy mufo. :)
lakers played last 15 minutes like a team!!! thats why they won. kobe was awful in first half, but he started to do little things. every player on court contributed to this win . i think this will help kobe to trust his teammates next year.
go LAL
Is anyone else in a state of shock over how well Ron Artest played tonight?
Why the Lakers won = Ron Artest single handedly keeping them from getting blown out in the first half and locking up their best scorer Paul Pierce (sorry Rajon) all game long.
@22
say QUEENSBRIDGE!!!
Freaking the Crawford brothers took the title from us tonight, bad calls all game and especially in the 4th. Heard Sheed didn’t even get dress and waited for the refs in front of the refs locker room. Too bad they didn’t let him in cuz I would of loved to hear about Sheed going WWE on all 3 of them at once.
Damn should of took the Celts points instead of the moneyline with the under tonight, them refs just cost me July’s mortgage! :(
this was a BEAUTIFUL game.
fuck the final score. i know nobody wants to see an 83-79 final score in a finals game 7…
..but from a standpoint of competition, that game was BEAUTIFUL. the last 2mins was GREAT. raining 3s all over the court.
neither team gave an inch. not even an inch. and it was beautiful to watch the type of competition. yeah the offense sucked, but i dont give a shit about just that.
at least the Celts went down fighting hard. strikeforce style. remember, the Cavs went out like some bitches in boston…
That sucked. Awful game by both squads. It was right there for the taking and we couldn’t take it. Congrats Lakers fans. Hope this performance at least slows your roll a bit on Kobe. Top 10 ever? Absolutely. But he ain’t better than MJ, Kareem, Magic, Bird, Duncan (ya, I said it,) Russell, or Wilt yet. Give that shit time. Congrats though. You earned it. Don’t let the FT difference be shit either. There were some bad calls, but the refs didn’t cost us the game, Ray fucking Allen and our awful possessions in the 2nd half did. It was right there for the taking. Im not gonna sleep tonight. Fuck…
Damn the city’s going crazy lighting cars on fire and shit. A Boston fan got knocked out cold, then stomped. If you’re anywhere near downtown you better take your green off.
ugly ugly ugly basketball.
[abclocal.go.com]
I’m watchin the riots live. Haha… you crazy LA Fans. haha
kobe bryant 15 ft, the whole celtics team 17ft WTF WAS THAT!?!
LA Lakers owned the game. I was Jumping up in down my sofa watching this game.
Well.. not necessarily a riot… just a bunch of dumbasses.
Sup quest… how was the poon tang. haha
Errr, lucky sofa…? LOL
I was rooting for the Celtics, even as a Blazers fan. Celtics died by the jumper. They were ICE COLD. And Ray Allen. Damn. *smh*
really don’t know how you give MVP to Kobe. best, most dominant player for the lakers in each WIN was Gasol, while Bryant was best ONLY in their three losses.
And when the game was on the line, Gasol was the Man.
Didn’t hurt that he was porcelain — any time someone touched him in the second half, it was a foul.
cosign A.R.
Celtics fans cant say shit! Even Rivers was trying to make an excuse saying their starting 5 never lost a series. Well then they arent true champions because they never beat the Lakers starting 5 in 2008. Dumb bitch.
Celtics fans, where you guys at? Got anything else to say? What about all you Celtics bandwagoners?
It was definitely an ugly game. I was nervous the whole game because Kobe had an off night tonight. However, they played well as a team for 2 quarters (mostly in the 4th) and was able to pull off the win. My hat goes off to Artest. He deserves a ring after all that he went through. QUEENSBRIDGE!
oh and btw…Dime Mag, I hope you have fun trying to think of creative ways to downplay the Lakers Championship and win tonight. I look forward to reading all your subtle shots at the Lakers.
In your faces!
ref were actually good tonite…iffy calls in the 1st though but pretty good.
wow, kobe and his hogging was an undeniable embarressment. on display for the world. cementing his legacy. congrats to the “team” tho
haha to Silky, is that best you can do?
Fantastic game 7 tonight! Both teams played their hearts out. They left everything on the court, and it was a great competitive game to watch. Sure, the offenses were pretty bad, but you could expect that in such a hard fought game such as this. Here are my thoughts:
1. Kobe was very, very bad offensively tonight. Forced a lot of shots, didn’t have it. However, he was bang on in the 4th. And he played great defense, and worked for every one of those 15 rebs. That’s why he’s an MVP, and such a fantastic player, because he did a lot of other great things besides his offense.
2. Artest was THE MAN tonight. Fought really hard, hit big shots, defended Pierce with grit and determination, and was fantastic all game!
3. Pau was a stud down low. Rebounded everything, hit foul shots, blocked 2 shots in the key 4th quarter, and was huge-huge-huge for LA.
4. Fisher, as fantastic as usual, didn’t take a shot for a long time, then BANG, the equalizer 3, with the D in his face. Re-sing FIsh, whatever he asks!
5. Odom was determined tonight, chased rebs, got great shots, was all out effort, and very phisycal.
6. Vujacic has some reaaaally cold blood! He played a few minutes, and went tot the line to hit 2 crucial free throws in the final moments of the game.
The Celtics played great as well, fantastic team, great heart, great work. I am a Laker fan, but I respect these guys, all of them played with heart out there. Sheed was huge for them, really being effective, considering his age and poor conditioning, had a great effort out there. Great series man!Great game, great teams, great players!
I’m not a Laker fan or a Celtics fan but relax, be happy your team won. I know the lakers fans feel like if they lost, boston fans would be rubbing your face in it too.
Boston – Rondo needs to develop a jumper fast. He was throwing some junk at the rim hoping to bank it in. Ray Allen looked like he was paid by LA with the way he was turning it over and missing shots. Overall, they just didn’t have enough offensive firepower. Last finals appearance with this group. I guess Doc can still say his starting 5 never lost a series.
LA – Other people besides Kobe made key shots plain and simple. Obviously the offensive boards were key too. I can say with a good amount of certainty that this will be Kobe’s last championship. Before you guys get bent out of shape, my reasoning is that even when they had their kobe and shaq glory days, they never made 4 finals in a row. I’m not trying to downplay what they’ve done. 5 titles in 10 years is amazing. Phil Jackson should say that when Bynum and Gasol are playing they never lost a series either.
….but until the end of next year’s finals. the Lakers are still the champions. And if they win it again next year, i’ll eat my words.
correction: 5 titles in 11 years
Congrats Lakers. Kobe almost cost them the game but nobody on the Celtics really stepped up. Hate both teams but karmically you figured the Celtics should lose after mailing in the season after Xmas. No more talk about Rondo being best point guard either. He still has too many holes in his game.
@power to the people
but lakers can say the same thing too… bynum was out during the 2008 finals
@ AZ
yep. I said “Phil Jackson should say that when Bynum and Gasol are playing they never lost a series either”
p.s. Derek Fisher is like Jason Voorhies. Every time you think he’s dead, he comes back.
@fallinup it was great..damn that fine dominican ass…it was the rough kind though cuz i was pissed the lakers won lol
man Artest came thru like a mmafakr
LAL all day.
next year we going for the 3peat.i can barely type this.
kudos celtics.that was hard earned.