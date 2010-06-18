Lakers 83, Celtics 79: Instant Analysis

Why the Lakers won: Offensive rebounds. You can’t win if you don’t have the ball, and as terribly as L.A. shot it for the first three and a half quarters, they would have gotten blown out if they hadn’t given themselves so many second chances and kept the rock in their possession. By owning the offensive glass, they were able to withstand Kobe’s 6-for-24 shooting night and the fact that Boston forced guys like Ron Artest and Lamar Odom to have to beat them. They were still close on the scoreboard when Kobe and Pau sparked a 9-0 fourth-quarter run to help bring home the ‘chip.

Why the Celtics lost: Missing shots. By all rights, Boston should have won this game. For the first three and a half quarters they outplayed L.A. convincingly on both ends of the floor, but were still vulnerable because they simply didn’t make shots. Ray Allen and Nate Robinson had some rattle in and out; Kevin Garnett and Rasheed Wallace straight air-balled a few; and Paul Pierce threw up some that were just bad decisions. When the Lakers finally found their rhythm late in the fourth quarter and started getting to the line, Boston couldn’t respond offensively as it seemed there was a lid on the rim.

Key numbers: Kobe Bryant (23 pts, 15 rebs, 6-24 FG); Ron Artest (20 pts, 5 stls); Pau Gasol (19 pts, 18 rebs); Paul Pierce (18 pts, 10 rebs); Ray Allen (13 pts, 3-14 FG, 3 stls); Rajon Rondo (14 pts, 8 rebs, 10 asts); Kevin Garnett (17 pts, 4 blks); Rebounds (Lakers 53, Celtics 40); Offensive Rebounds (Lakers 23, Celtics 8).