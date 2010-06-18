Lakers: A 3-Peat Is One Trade Away

Another amazing NBA season has come to an end. But no time for reminiscing, everybody wants to know what the Lakers need to do to ensure themselves a fourth straight NBA Finals appearance and a third straight NBA Championship. From possible major shakeups to the NBA Draft and free agency, here’s looking forward to the 2010-11 Los Angeles Lakers.

Possible Major Shakeups

I seriously believe that Chris Bosh‘s future is in the Lakers’ hands. There’s a lot of speculation as where the 6-10 NBA All-Star will end up. And according to multiple sources, Bosh could have been playing in a Laker uniform last night. The trade was virtually an Andrew Bynum for Bosh swap, with maybe a couple of players or picks thrown in to compensate for Bosh’s salary, and could still conceivably go down.

Add that to the fact that Bosh wants to play for the Lakers – as it was reported that he compiled a wish list of five teams that included the Lakers, Heat, Knicks, Bulls and Raptors – and we could see a new starting five come October.

Personally, I think that with the possibility of Bosh teaming up with another superstar, it would be smart for L.A. to make the deal. They would be giving up a great young talent in Bynum, but he still has yet to prove that he will ever be injury free. Also, the move would push Pau Gasol back to the center position where he is totally capable of playing and playing well.

With or without Bosh, the Lakers need to ensure Phil Jackson‘s services for the foreseeable future. It’s no secret that the Dr. Jerry Buss would like to cut Jackson’s salary, but unfortunately for Dr. Buss’ checkbook, Jackson is worth every single penny of his $12 million dollar salary. Winning the NBA Championship last night definitely helps Phil’s chances of returning, but it doesn’t guarantee anything.

NBA Draft

As far as the Draft is concerned, the Lakers have two second round picks – Pick No. 43 (via Memphis) and Pick No. 58. The Lakers need to add depth to their bench, especially due to the fact that they could possibly lose Derek Fisher (which I seriously doubt) and Jordan Famar. It probably wouldn’t hurt for them to look at a point guard with one of those picks.

Free Agency

Fisher is the emotional leader for the Lakers. Say whatever you want, but without him, the Lakers don’t win the NBA championship. Simple as that. The Lakers have to do their best to re-sign Fisher simply for his championship pedigree and big shot capability. Plus, let’s be frank, Kobe Bryant wants him back. And usually whatever Kobe wants, Kobe gets. But Fisher is one of six free agents for the Lakers, as L.A. could potentially lose Farmar (restricted), Josh Powell, D.J. Mbenga, Adam Morrison (restricted) and Shannon Brown (player option).

Conclusion

As of right now, the Lakers look like a strong favorite, but we all know the power that this class of free agents holds. If the Lakers are smart, they will do everything in their power to continue to bring in the best talent to surround Kobe as he continues to get older.

What do you think? Where do the Lakers go from here?

Follow Rey on Twitter at @reyrey33.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.