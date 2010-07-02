Lakers agree to $16 million deal with Steve Blake

Going into the offseason, about the only thing the L.A. Lakers needed to worry about — besides making sure their key guys make it back to training camp with all their limbs intact — was the point guard position. Derek Fisher, Jordan Farmar and Shannon Brown are all free agents, and only Fisher seems like a lock to return to the defending champs.

Enter Steve Blake. After getting interest from a handful of teams, he’s reportedly agreed to a four-year, $16 million deal with the Lakers. The seven-year vet, something of a journeyman in the past, had been solid over the last couple seasons as a part-time starting point guard in Portland, and averaged 6.8 points and 6.1 assists (hitting 43% of his threes) in his recent half-season stint with the Clippers.

Assuming the Lakers re-sign Fisher, Blake would be an upgrade to the second unit over Farmar, whose game is more suited for an up-tempo running system rather than the Triangle. Blake is a career 39% three-point shooter and although he’s small at 6-3, 170 pounds, is considered a solid defender for his size. He’s not as talented as available point guards Ray Felton and even Kyle Lowry, but could be the best fit for what the Lakers need.

