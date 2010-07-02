Lakers agree to $16 million deal with Steve Blake

Going into the offseason, about the only thing the L.A. Lakers needed to worry about — besides making sure their key guys make it back to training camp with all their limbs intact — was the point guard position. Derek Fisher, Jordan Farmar and Shannon Brown are all free agents, and only Fisher seems like a lock to return to the defending champs.
Enter Steve Blake. After getting interest from a handful of teams, he’s reportedly agreed to a four-year, $16 million deal with the Lakers. The seven-year vet, something of a journeyman in the past, had been solid over the last couple seasons as a part-time starting point guard in Portland, and averaged 6.8 points and 6.1 assists (hitting 43% of his threes) in his recent half-season stint with the Clippers.
Assuming the Lakers re-sign Fisher, Blake would be an upgrade to the second unit over Farmar, whose game is more suited for an up-tempo running system rather than the Triangle. Blake is a career 39% three-point shooter and although he’s small at 6-3, 170 pounds, is considered a solid defender for his size. He’s not as talented as available point guards Ray Felton and even Kyle Lowry, but could be the best fit for what the Lakers need.
He is much more dependable than Kyle Lowry.
Excellent improvement for Los Angeles.
He hits treys, and can control/pass the ball. Nuff said. This was a good pick up. 4 years at 16 mil… not bad at all.
nice, now post the hakim warrik signing with the suns.
His defense is just as solid as Fisher’s
Great addition.
All the lakers need to do now is sign Bell, Tmac, and Haywood while somehow jettisoning Luke and re-signing Fish.
PG-Fisher/Blake
SG-Kobe/Bell/Vujacic
SF-Artest/Tmac/Ebanks
PF-Gasol/Odom/Caracter
C-Bynum/Haywood.
Let’s giiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiit it!
What does this mean for the contract we offered Mike Miller? Would the Lakers still be able to pay him 6 million a year? Sign Mike Miller and re-sign Fisher and we’re done for the offseason.
@BackInBlack — Here’s the Hakim Warrick item: [dimemag.com]
I’m happy, I’ve liked him since he was with denver so this is a good pick up, my only concern is that we don’t have any new young talent to develop so I’m scared that that in a few years the lakers are just going to implode with the lack of upcoming talent(other than bynum)
Now that I’ve said that, I still want T-mac to come to the team to give us a versatile player coming off of the bench with blake, and Odom.
oh, true. thanks austin, good looks.
Any news on Mike Miller, Fish, and TMac? Lakers bettrr give fish his money.
i believe that their cutting fishers pay by half
they should pick up shaq, that would be great
Great signing by the Lakers.
Blake is not a player that does anything extraordinary, but he does everything you need from a PG (spread the D with 3pt range, makes solid plays, doesn’t turn the ball over).
Good sign for LA but everyone knows steve blake makes alot of stupid mistakes… but shit anyone is better than what they had….
This is AWESOME. He’s going to provide some serious glue to this offense. And he’ll anchor the defense in ways that sasha and jordan can’t do. This is great news.
AND we got Phil for one more year? I just want that three-peat; after that, bron and dwight and dwade and bosh and DURANT! and Blake Griffin (I still think he’s the truth) and everybody else can fight over the next 5 championships. Who cares.
great pickup. Blake is steady and does everything you want in a pointguard. does he start or Fisher???!!!
A the truth and Three Stack
Lakers offer to Miller was just a rumor.
Steve Blake > Fisher, Farmar, Felton, or Lowry.
I’m a Blake fan, so good for him. That’s just his style – taking less money to play for a winner.
…still not gonna root for the Lakers, though.
Man what the hell is Pat Riley doing out there. I wanted Blake over Felton but now i hope we at least get Felton because i know he does not plan on starting Mario Chalmers. Its funny how all these laker fans all of a sudden want all the players my Heat are targeting like Raja Bell and Brondon Haywood or dont want them to sign elsewhere. You guys are loaded what the heck would you need Brandon Haywood and Raja Bell for when you cant afford them. Blake should have waited and he might have gotten more. Cant believe hes from Miami and pulled the trigger so fast when he could have helped hometown win a ship.
“His defense is just as solid as Fisher’s”
HAHAHAHAHA. That’s bullshit if I ever heard one. Flopping and acting ain’t D, boy.
Lakers got a PG who at least plays true defense. Not some flop shit point guard.
Nice pickup getting the best slim shady look a like in Hollywood. But fools on here are smoking crack if they think Blake is better than Derek Fisher. Not once have I seen Blake hit clutch shots like DFish has done so many times for the Lakers in the playoffs. DFish SERIOUSLY needs to be brought back for 3 peat he brings so much more that people don’t see behind the scenes and in the locker room. Fisher is the 1 guy right now on the Lakers who Kobe respects and can get in his face tell Kobe when he’s fucking up. Plain & simple Mitch Kupchak, Dr. Buss and Phil Jackson need to do the right thing and make sure Fisher is brought back and finishes his career in the purple & gold.
This is exactly what the Lakers needed. To execute the triangle, you need a PG that can distribute the rock, shoot the three, and run the offense. Check, check, and check on all three for Blake.
At 6’3 and 170 lbs, he’s a solid defender for his size and is exactly what the Lakers needed to shore up the second unit.
Other solid pickups would include: PF Kurt Thomas, PF Craig Smith, SG Roger Mason Jr, SG Raja Bell.
Let’s just hope he can pick up that triangle system…if so, then the Lakers are going to be scary…
…Boston? Where you at?
man… this is exact-damn-ly how you improve a 2-time world champ team…
and…
david kahn, take some fucking notes, just holler if you hear me…
I was sad when we traded Blakey right before the All-Star break, and now I’m more sad that he’s going to be playing for the Lakers. *sigh*
As folks have pointed out before, it is amazing that this guy has ended up having a better NBA career than his title-winning teammates at Maryland (Dixon, Wilcox, Baxter). I still remember seeing him play as a junior in high school with Haslem for a Miami H.S. Some mom in the stands talked him up to me, and I just didn’t buy it. That lady knew more than me clearly.
Nice pick up for the Lakers! Need to resign Fisher and should pick up Anthony Morrow! “Lights out” shooter! Yea! :)
decent shooter and better than the brown or farmer..i like the youth though and fisher better come back…i know la is after a 3-peat but basketball aint baseball…i would like some youth on the bench…i hope la keeps farmer or brown..i personally like both though brown is a very suspect shooter at best!
great move by the lakers. i can see him taking over that starting spot 3 months into the season. he’s so dependable.
lakers,Do all you can to shore up a much needed defence.
Blake gets all the love, he is a solid PG if not flashy
He’ll make much more than his 16 million contract playing in LA, there are lots of opportunities there