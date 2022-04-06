The Los Angeles Lakers’ hopes of making the play-in tournament could come to an end on Tuesday night if the team loses to the Phoenix Suns. Thanks to the San Antonio Spurs beating the Denver Nuggets earlier in the evening, L.A. is one loss away from seeing their hopes of having any path to the postseason completely destroyed, and unfortunately for them, the Suns are pretty good at beating opposing basketball teams.

There’s been a general malaise around this team all year, and thanks to a hot mic, we learned that former Lakers player and current TV analyst Stu Lantz is among those who just wants this season to be over.

Stu Lantz has no faith in this iteration of the Lakers: pic.twitter.com/nKIdx7L9Oh — _⏳Loading…🤦🏾‍♂️ (@0_oBrB) April 6, 2022

“Get this over with, put us out of our misery,” Lantz was caught saying.

The Lakers entered Tuesday with a 31-47 record. Following San Antonio’s win, the gap between the two teams was 2.5 games, something that was made a little more difficult for L.A. due to the fact that the Spurs held the tiebreaker between the two teams. Further complicating matters for the Lakers was that LeBron James did not suit up to take on the Suns due to an ankle injury that has caused him to miss four of the team’s past five games.