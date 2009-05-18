Lakers and Magic Doin’ Work

Sure Kobe might be the more compelling personality, but imagine if Spike Lee adapted the concept behind Kobe Doin’ Work for tonight’s Game 7 and applied it to Pau Gasol. There’d be 30 camera angles on his salty pout face and his awkward neck beard. But there’d also be a million different ways to watch him make Houston pay for their size disadvantage for the first time since Yao went down. Pau (21 points, 18 rebounds) grabbed 10 boards in the first half alone, cleaning up everything that didn’t drop for Kobe (14 points, 7 boards, 5 assists) or Lamar Odom. When Kobe “blew by” Ron Artest, which Jeff Van Gundy repeated so many times that it deserved a Gus Johnson “pause,” Houston’s interior defense collapsed and let Pau kill them on put-backs. Pau’s offensive rebounding inspired Mark Jackson to say that he’s the “best second-best player in the League right now.” There’s no doubt he’s up there with Chauncey (2nd to Melo), Tony Parker (2nd to Duncan), Kevin Garnett (2nd to Pierce), but is he definitively number one? Andrew Bynum actually suited up for the game – though he’s still not where L.A. needs him for their championship run – and the Rockets looked like a team that should have lost a long time ago… In the final four games of this series, Ron Artest was a completely different player than he was during the first three. After going for 23.6 ppg on 50% FG in games one through three, Ron-Ron consistently took bad three’s, caused the offense to stagnate by holding the ball, and wasn’t the defensive juggernaut we’re used to seeing in four through seven. Kinda sounds like another small forward who plays for Houston, right?… However, Artest did say after the game that he “Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes…” wants to negotiate his contract so that he can stay in Houston. The other SF on Houston’s roster who was charged with guarding the Black Mamba became the fixation of the guys who operate that sweet ESPN Axis machine. Building off of the Michael Lewis story about him in the New York Times Magazine in February and then the infamous text message from President Barack Obama commending his ability to handle adversity, Shane Battier has turned into an unheralded American hero overnight. And last night, we learned the secret behind Battier’s defense – it hinges on his ability to get as close as humanly possible to poking his man in the eye, without actually scraping his cornea. He makes zero effort to block a shot. But he takes “getting your hand in your man’s face” to a whole new level. And just as L.A. set the tone from the jump that they weren’t messing around at the Staples Center, Boston came out flat and cold in Game 7 at TD Banknorth Garden. Their defensive rotations were molasses-slow. At times it looked like the Magic had six dudes out there toeing the three-point line. With the Celtics closing out a half-step late, Orlando’s shooters made some shots early and remained confident. They ended up making 62% of their tries from deep (13-21). On the other side of it, Boston’s shooters couldn’t ever really get on a roll. Courtney Lee would not let Eddie House out of his sight when they were on the floor together. In some states, they don’t allow two people to get as close together as they were during Game 7. The quickest release in the League didn’t have a shot at getting something off with Lee draped on him. Stephon Marbury might have had his worst game since becoming a Celtic. And Brian Scalabrine missed some open looks, mainly because he is so incredibly out of shape that he wasn’t able to stop his momentum on a pick-and-pop. If he took a break from eating ice cream and fried oreos during the summer and worked out like once a week, how much better would he be? Could he have been a better rebounding Steve Novak? It wasn’t much better for Boston inside the three-point arch. Dwight Howard registered five blocks, but his contribution on the defensive end exceeded that. Even when he wasn’t in the game, his earlier actions left an indelible mark on Boston’s front lines. It felt like everyone was scared of getting blocked. Dwight wasn’t on the floor, but Kendrick Perkins still scrambled in a panic when he had an open lay-up with Rashard Lewis as the only person within 5 feet of him. He bricked it… You knew that the Celtics would rally at some point. After trailing by 14 early on, they cut the lead to four on a series of nice offensive plays – Paul Pierce runners, Ray-Ray three’s, etc. But it seemed like every time Boston came up with something, Orlando responded right away. Mickael Pietrus – who has to be the new supervillain in Boston because he’s from the notoriously anti-American land of France and he does this questionable two-handed dance whenever he hits a shot as he jogs back down the court – hit some really clutch shots at the start of the 4th quarter. That helped to build what ended up as an insurmountable lead, which was capped off by Hedo Turkoglu stepping on the defending champs’ necks…It was an impressive outing. However, it wasn’t enough to convince us that Charles Barkley was right when he said that the Magic are going to beat the Cavs in the Eastern Conference semi’s. The only situation in which we’d agree was if Patrick Ewing guaranteed it. This is harsh, but we’re out like the defending champs…