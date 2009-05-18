Lakers and Magic Doin’ Work

Sure Kobe might be the more compelling personality, but imagine if Spike Lee adapted the concept behind Kobe Doin’ Work for tonight’s Game 7 and applied it to Pau Gasol. There’d be 30 camera angles on his salty pout face and his awkward neck beard. But there’d also be a million different ways to watch him make Houston pay for their size disadvantage for the first time since Yao went down. Pau (21 points, 18 rebounds) grabbed 10 boards in the first half alone, cleaning up everything that didn’t drop for Kobe (14 points, 7 boards, 5 assists) or Lamar Odom. When Kobe “blew by” Ron Artest, which Jeff Van Gundy repeated so many times that it deserved a Gus Johnson “pause,” Houston’s interior defense collapsed and let Pau kill them on put-backs. Pau’s offensive rebounding inspired Mark Jackson to say that he’s the “best second-best player in the League right now.” There’s no doubt he’s up there with Chauncey (2nd to Melo), Tony Parker (2nd to Duncan), Kevin Garnett (2nd to Pierce), but is he definitively number one? Andrew Bynum actually suited up for the game – though he’s still not where L.A. needs him for their championship run – and the Rockets looked like a team that should have lost a long time ago… In the final four games of this series, Ron Artest was a completely different player than he was during the first three. After going for 23.6 ppg on 50% FG in games one through three, Ron-Ron consistently took bad three’s, caused the offense to stagnate by holding the ball, and wasn’t the defensive juggernaut we’re used to seeing in four through seven. Kinda sounds like another small forward who plays for Houston, right?… However, Artest did say after the game that he “Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes…” wants to negotiate his contract so that he can stay in Houston. The other SF on Houston’s roster who was charged with guarding the Black Mamba became the fixation of the guys who operate that sweet ESPN Axis machine. Building off of the Michael Lewis story about him in the New York Times Magazine in February and then the infamous text message from President Barack Obama commending his ability to handle adversity, Shane Battier has turned into an unheralded American hero overnight. And last night, we learned the secret behind Battier’s defense – it hinges on his ability to get as close as humanly possible to poking his man in the eye, without actually scraping his cornea. He makes zero effort to block a shot. But he takes “getting your hand in your man’s face” to a whole new level. And just as L.A. set the tone from the jump that they weren’t messing around at the Staples Center, Boston came out flat and cold in Game 7 at TD Banknorth Garden. Their defensive rotations were molasses-slow. At times it looked like the Magic had six dudes out there toeing the three-point line. With the Celtics closing out a half-step late, Orlando’s shooters made some shots early and remained confident. They ended up making 62% of their tries from deep (13-21). On the other side of it, Boston’s shooters couldn’t ever really get on a roll. Courtney Lee would not let Eddie House out of his sight when they were on the floor together. In some states, they don’t allow two people to get as close together as they were during Game 7. The quickest release in the League didn’t have a shot at getting something off with Lee draped on him. Stephon Marbury might have had his worst game since becoming a Celtic. And Brian Scalabrine missed some open looks, mainly because he is so incredibly out of shape that he wasn’t able to stop his momentum on a pick-and-pop. If he took a break from eating ice cream and fried oreos during the summer and worked out like once a week, how much better would he be? Could he have been a better rebounding Steve Novak? It wasn’t much better for Boston inside the three-point arch. Dwight Howard registered five blocks, but his contribution on the defensive end exceeded that. Even when he wasn’t in the game, his earlier actions left an indelible mark on Boston’s front lines. It felt like everyone was scared of getting blocked. Dwight wasn’t on the floor, but Kendrick Perkins still scrambled in a panic when he had an open lay-up with Rashard Lewis as the only person within 5 feet of him. He bricked it… You knew that the Celtics would rally at some point. After trailing by 14 early on, they cut the lead to four on a series of nice offensive plays – Paul Pierce runners, Ray-Ray three’s, etc. But it seemed like every time Boston came up with something, Orlando responded right away. Mickael Pietrus – who has to be the new supervillain in Boston because he’s from the notoriously anti-American land of France and he does this questionable two-handed dance whenever he hits a shot as he jogs back down the court – hit some really clutch shots at the start of the 4th quarter. That helped to build what ended up as an insurmountable lead, which was capped off by Hedo Turkoglu stepping on the defending champs’ necks…It was an impressive outing. However, it wasn’t enough to convince us that Charles Barkley was right when he said that the Magic are going to beat the Cavs in the Eastern Conference semi’s. The only situation in which we’d agree was if Patrick Ewing guaranteed it. This is harsh, but we’re out like the defending champs…
Move out the old guard! Bron Vs D-HOW!!!
First suckas
Cavs won’t sweep Orlando, that’s for sure.
The four best teams are left. Lakers in 6 and Magic in 7. Melo vs Mamba, MJT vs King James. Both should be good series.
Pierce is probably the best #2 player on a team followed by Gasol, Billups, and Manu
@ 3
that’s for sure the cavs ain’t sweeping orlando.Am i putting money on them to beat the cavs?Not really.
Finally my boys showed up.big up to Gasol !!Big shyt popping.now if Odom can catch that same bug and Bynum play like he did today,we winning this whole thang thang.
Mikhael pietrus is now in my fav 5.those hand gestures makes up for all the silly shyt KG’s been doing on the sidelines all series.
Lakers in 6,i’m out like the boston d and Gasol’s barber..
DOH! Pass the salt please. Time to eat those words …though I lost my appetite since I can see Patrick Ewing’s brains through his nostrils.
Gotta give props to Orlando. Magic became real Magicians today and with the way they were shooting, even the Cavs, Lakers, Nuggets, or the ’96 Bulls would have a hard time keeping up.
orlando’s gonna win the series.
cavs play the same as during the season.
– all these “analysts” would pick the cavs even though they beat up on teams that would’t even be in the west’s playoffs?
– now we’re going to see the cavs team that can’t beat any of the better teams
– bye bye lebron
yes we had two game 7’s today, but lets not kid ourselves..
the REAL playoffs start right now. heres to the cavs keeping their foot on the pedal and taking it in 7, and the lakers getting serious (please?) and taking it in 6. should be some fun series… obvious x-factors aside (magic 3 point shooting, lakers defense)….
key for cavs/magic is dhoward not letting bron dunk and cavs bigs scoring off dho’s help defense…
key for lakers/thugs is the birdman and lakers 3 point shooting..
@ 7,
i’m no cavs fan by ANY means, but hey you gotta give credit where credit is due.. they take care of business, especially at home.. “cavs play the same as during the season”
that means they win all their home games right? i still think the nba should have canceled the playoffs and made lakers vs cavs a 13 game series but thats just me..
i’m not writing off the magic definitely, they’re a better match-up for the cavs for sure since dwight makes it more difficult for lebron to take over.
BUT can we still note that Magic are prone to late-quarter collapses and are primarily a streaky jump-shooting team.
It’s going to be one hell of a series. Cavs in 7.
Lakers should close out in 6.
screw that, denver is chauncey’s team, melo is second to him, without chauncey, they’d have no swagger what so ever and be back to a first round exit team
chauncey is better then melo period
“Brian Scalabrine missed some open looks, mainly because he is so incredibly out of shape that he wasn’t able to stop his momentum on a pick-and-pop. If he took a break from eating ice cream and fried oreos during the summer and worked out like once a week, how much better would he be? Could he have been a better rebounding Steve Novak?”
Hahaha, very nice calls
Orlando decided to have their best shooting game at a very nice time. Every team who shoots 60+% from the 3 wins, buy alot had to do with bostons defence. Couldnt buy stops down the stretch and when they did, they turned it over… Anyone know why PP didnt play? lol
They wont have another night like this and yes, the cavs might acutally sweep them.
la is in trouble they had problems with hayes landry and scola… with the softness of their bigs I expect at least one of them to cry in that series haha. we’ll see how far melo has come in this series.
I don’t know what to make of orlando vs cleveland they match up so weird. but it’s the word;s strongest finesse player vs the worlds best power player at the moment so it’s gonna be fun to watch regardless.
These CFs are gonna be fun
go lal. as for battier, its amazin how close he get to poking someones eye. but also, its amazing how mamba don’t react on that. there was slow motion reply where kobe was shooting 3 point, while shane almost poked his eye out. kobe didn’t even moved his head for inch, it was like he was shooting free throw. now way in hell i could do something like that
cavaliers handle at home? their home record is more of an indication of how the refs favor lebron tremendously-
– first time i turned on the hawks-cavs series, i see lebron tackle josh smith in the air and then gets credit for a block. Turned off the tv right after that, refs won’t let this “elite” team lose to any below average nba team
– lebron has been averaging 15 free throws a game!! while only commiting less than one foul.
– KOBE has about 5 techs, which is about how many fouls lebron has made in this WHOLE PLAYOFFS, say what you will, but he HAS gotten away with fouling a lot in the playoffs
What’s funnier is that people are talking about how lebron is dominating averaging around 30 points a game. 15 free throws is a huge disparity. Without those, he’d be lucky to break 20pts. PRODUCT OF THE NBA.
WOOHOOO!!! Feels so good to be RIGHT!!!!! Can’t see any haters.LOL. GO MAGIC!!
Ok, time for the Cavs.
The Cavs have not yet been challenged in these playoffs, and it’s an intriguing sight to finally see them matchup against a formidable opponent. Would they destroy my Magic like they did in the first 2 rounds? Or would they prove haters right that they really are a weak ass team who were lucky to face lousy teams?
Hmmm… I can say that they are a great team, but not as great as their 8-0 playoff record might suggest. I think there are still holes in their game, and if we keep our heads up, we will beat them.
But I’m not buying the hate. Lebron and company earned the no.1 seed. They were ILL. Even if the refs love you, you aint gonna score 47 points if you’re not skilled.
Now that I said all the obligatory remarks you say about your opponent before facing them (LOL), Magic in 6. We’re gonna beat those bitches.
PS: To Glen Davis: Enjoy watching your game winner on Youtube while we play in the East finals.
To Eddie House: Now that we beat your sorry asses, please stop yapping. You’re a nobody. Thanks.
To all haters: LOL!!!!!
@ 14
In an interview with Arenas, he mentions that Kobe never flinches on a shot and how unatural that is.
I think LA will have an easier time with the Nuggets, but Chauncey has done us once before so who knows … I can see Dwight being in serious foul trouble all through the series with the Cavs
GO MAGIC!!!!! Conference finals, bitches! Feels so good to be right!
Hmmm….
Magic in 6.
anything is possibbbbbbblllllleeeeeeee…
HAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!
false swagger aint worth nothing but s@%t! nuff said!
nah, nah, nah-nah-nah-nah-nah-nah… hey-hey-hey… goodbye!!!
There was nothing false about the C’s swagger. They were just shorthanded. No KG and no Powe takes a toll on everyone else and makes Scal an important piece, which isnt exactly a good thing!
Well piss on a Leprechaun.
No KG, no go – still thought the Magic would cave.
Nuggets vs. Lakers should be great, except for the Stern factor.
He called it in last July and he’s doing it again this morning:
“Attention all refs, in reference to the memo you received from me in early April, nothing has changed. Under no circumstances should ANY teams but LA or Cleveland be in the Finals”
PS “Series sweeps are strictly prohibited and make it go 7 only if you feel you can control the outcome of said game 7 to favor the home team”
Finally the Celts are done. If I wasn’t at work Id be poppin bottles right about now.
FEDRODOMOUS PREDICTS: Lakers vs Cavs
I told y’all the Magic was gonna handle business. Attention all “experts” and analysts: No more room on the bandwagon. Last night we did the same thing we’ve been doing all year: beating the top teams in the league while everyone says why we CAN’T do it.
yeah man wtf with pierce being no.1? No KG No Championship. Would people actually take Pierce over KG? I doubt it.
both Boston and Houston had good runs but in the end they were just too injured (and in Boston’s case, too tired)to go all the way in the series.
Nuggets in 6
Cavs in 6
@13 Great number for you, hoes life…
Here I was thinking for the past twenty years the Rockets played aolid defense. The afore mentioned guys were as tough as any defender in the league…
@13 * hows life ( damn phone )
One piece of advice, charge your controler and take the AI off of rookie…
@ 21:
Where the heck were you when I was defending the Magic from these fools?
Well, Howard backed up his guarantee. Good for him!
The Celtics were BRUTAL last night. Ray Allen came out firing and that team still couldn’t buy a shot from anyone else. Pierce played his best when the Magic’s lead was at its highest, and it’s safe to say he’s lost a few steps. Sometimes he was almost painfully slow out there. As for him being the best player on his team, I’d definitely say that’s KG. On the whole the Celtics should be proud of what they accomplished without their franchise player. This Magic team now looks dangerous and could take a couple of games from the Cavs.
Kobe came up small in the “biggest game of his career,” and yes, this is part of a longer-term trend. Say what you want about that – disagree, fine – but had the Lakers lost last night people would be screaming for Kobe’s head. I think the Lakers will beat the Nuggets in 6 but there’s no denying that the WCF has “upset” written all over it.
Houston Up!
Props to the Lakers for doing the thing I am going to ride with them to win it all cause that is who I had picked to win it all anyway.
Denver who reminds me of the old Blazers of the past that were “thuggin” will probably explode and be that old Denver we know where George Karl will show videos of Manny Pac Man Pacquiao to get the team motivated.
Glad Orlando made it. Mostly happy for Skip. I didn’t want him to be traded cause I wanted him to be a back up for a pure pg I thought Houston would trade for. Still I am glad he got traded to a contender and his year is still going.
3-0 since calling out the coach stat line is funny.
Also glad Orlando made it because there will be someone to meet King James if he decides to drive. Everyone just stay with your man and whoever King James passes then you go pick up Dwight’s man so he can Swat the ShII out of LeBron’s ball. Refs will be big in this series.
Houston did their thing this year. Got the “Get out the first round ring” and took last year’s west coast representatives to 7. Very good year and can’t wait till next. Yao needs to really get that foot thing taken care of and probably do like Shaq and just play every other game and then play “ALL” the games for the playoffs.
Tracy just needs to get well, I ain’t worried about him, he will be fine. Glad Ron wants to come back. Don’t want them to be one of those teams that goes backwards after doing so well.
I love the Nuggs, and even like the Magic..but it’s Kobe’s time. Even though it looks like a showdown between LeBron and Kobe coming. Mamba will feast!
You guys are crazy?! No one even thinks the Nuggets have a chance? Other than LeBron and the Cavs, the Nuggets have been the most dominant team in the playoffs so far and I would not be surprised in the least if they went to the Finals in less than 7.
@ 21:
Wait I remember you…
‘May 11th, 2009 at 1:30 pm
bsteezy3 says:
More whining. That’s what the league is full of now…whiners’
…
You said that about the ‘Rashard is not happy about big baby’s douchebag celebration’ article.
hmmmm… Doesn’t sound like a Magic fan, eh???
LOL. I love this kind of bullshit.
‘told y’all the Magic was gonna handle business. Attention all “experts” and analysts: No more room on the bandwagon.’
Then, off the bandwagon, dipshit.
OK Magic, proved me wrong. YAY!
PROPS to HEDO…for….BALLIN’
Pierce off. Perk off. Scal off. House off. Rondo mediocre. Starbury, less than that.
MAGIC…ON.
C’s weren’t gonna win that jawn even if they could buy some buckets.
SHANE – go for the damn block every once and a while. COTTAMN!
Was it me, or was I the only one who felt just a LIL’ UN-CONFORTABLE watchin’ Shane damn-near molest Kobe’s pupils?
RON RON — W.T.F???????????
Give.The.Ball.Up.If.You’re.Not.Going.To.Shoot.It!
PAU n BYNUM was gettin’ busy. Pau n Bynum, Andy n Z…I aint jumpin’ to conclusions…but that’ll be a fun duo-match up to watch.
Coulda swore on one of those put-backs, Pau screamed, “YOU CAN’T F*** WIT ME!!!” directly at SCOLA…
in Spanish.
Umm, watchin’ Fisher on Brooks is PURE ENTERTAINMENT.
Farmar def was the way to go. But I see Farmar and Brown gettin’ abused by Big Shot. Sooooooo FISH back in the S/L.
I guess there’s no shot VON WAFER won’t take. The mini-KD.
Ummmmm, oh yeah, gotta talk about KOBE – He may have been off but this boy got skillz and I’m sayin’ it in my best Timmy Hardaway voice.
YOOO, he hit a crazy shake-n-bake move that had Shane STUCK! Pull up. Swish.
And he took it to the rack on a CRAZY first step.
Damn, Artest gonna be thinkin’ about that one for a minute…like:
“DAMN! How he’d get past me on that jawn?!?!?”
It’s obvious that great debate “VitaminWater” has finally decided to join in…is a debate WORTH having.
Lebron’s here now. But TRUST ME – Kobe is NO WHERE NEAR gone.
OK – if LA’s frontline plays like yesterday, I’m talkin’ strictly on D and on the O glass, no way Denver wins the series.
I doubted Orlando once…so I’ll just watch the Cavs series without predicting.
F*** DAT!
CAVS GET THE BROOM OUT.
The Nuggets are the popular pick right now. Series are based on matchups and lets be honest, Dallas and N.O. frontline wasn’t scaring Denver’s. Nene will have a hard time with Bynum’s height and Martin doesn’t score anymore. LA’s frontline will keep those two occupied. Denver has no answer for Kobe. They will put Martin on him which will make their rebouding suffer. Lastly, Stern isn’t going to let a team with Birdman,Martin and JR Smith represent the west in the finals with all those tattoos…lol.. Image is everything!!!
Poppi Gee,
Big ups to the Rockets…. They prepped LA for Denver’s frontline..
Nice run by the Celtics but in the end no KG and Powe really hurt us. I would have like the Celtics to return to ECF to defend their title but I didn’t expect it. Hopefully, KG will come back healthy next year and we will be able to resign Baby and Powe. We need to let Mikey Moore go and sign a serviceable backup big man with height in the off-season. We should have tried to sign Joe Smith or McDyees instead of Moore. If Scalabrine is getting major minutes than any team hopes of winning is diminish. I hope the Celts resign Marbury so I can see how he would fit in with the team once he get into real basketball shape.
Gotta admire the lakers toughness….screaming and yelling and acting like their somebody when their up by 20 on a team that’s got Artest as their best player and a 6’6″ center. But yeah, Gasol is the man… “It’s always easy to scream when you’re up by 20.” Great quote.
My disdain for most everyone on the Nuggets except Chauncey + my hatred at all wanna-be-Lakers Fans + FakeBron James leads me to say GO MAGIC!!!
god bless your heart, aron phillips. someone on this board at least giving the nuggs a chance.
@big mike
what are you talking about the nuggs the popular pick? just read this board and you’ll see la is getting picked to win about 12-1 by dime posters. you might be right that nene will have trouble with bynums height. but bynum might have trouble because hes bynum.
la being the favorite suits me just fine. vegas has la at 3-1 to take the series. people have been napping on the nuggs all season, and we’re far better off in the underdog role. im not guaranteeing we take this series, but it will be real close.
la CAN be beat. denver just watched a depleted houston team do it three times. la CAN be beat.
and as someone wrote above, this series has upset written all over it.
We are gonna witness two great series. LBJ might have to carry his team during this round. Orlando has a talented squad and a deeper bench than the Cavs.
I believe that the Nuggets/Lakers series is going to 7 with the Lakers eventually winning. Like everyone has been saying, the Lake Show needs to bring the effort to the court. Chauncey alone is going to will Denver to win. Kobe has to do the same for the Lake Show….
QQ–here’s a word of advice. Make sure you get the full story. I’m a diehard Magic fan. Dwight was whining about stuff after game 5. Just because I call him out doesn’t mean I’m NOT a Magic fan. Look at more of my posts than just ONE. I’ve been on the Magic since like 1992 dude… I’m never off the bandwagon. Just because I’m critical on my favorite team, doesn’t mean I don’t like them anymore.
(By the way…Look at the league–it IS full of whiners.)
One more thing. I get tired of convincing folks who obviously dislike (and that’s an understatement) the Magic, that they are for real. I’ve been doing it all year man. (Keep looking back at my posts…) There are some folks who just WON’T believe. What’s the use of trying to convince ’em?
And QQ–I guess the real question is WHERE WERE YOU when I was defending them year after year after year…?
@ #19:
KG on the bench in a suit, talking more trash than all the players on the floor COMBINED….IS FALSE SWAGGER. Good riddance to the Celts, they used up all their 9 lives and THEN SOME. You just can’t go 7 games all the dang time dang it!!
By the way guys (who are not on the bandwagon)… What do you think is gonna happen now? We’ve been beating the good teams all year, and we whipped the Cavs too. The one game they won was by a lucky three by LeBron in the closing minutes (of a game we blew). I know we’re not the advertisers dream for the finals, but we got the Cleveland’s number. If you disagree, then you are either a Cleveland fan, you’re on LeBron’s nuts, or you just haven’t been paying attention all year. And don’t give me that “it’s the playoffs” crap. Everyone said the Magic would lose after the Sixers got lucky in 2 games. Then, “Boston’s playoff experience” was gonna help them beat us. I don’t wanna hear it…time to give us some props…
I meant that @ #22, not 19.
Any thoughts on if Artest joined the Lakers? Would this be good for the team (artest fear-factor + defense) or detrimental for the team (stagnates offense, unreliable, unpredictable)?
@ 42:
I only posted here about a year ago. Not that I want to convince these cats, it’s that I honestly NEVER saw you hype the Magic during these Celtic series. I mean, come on now, I needed a comrade too, ya heard, LOL.
Well, if you really are saying the truth, then who am i to fucking doubt you.
GO MAGIC!!!!
That game the magic “blew” against the cavs was on a bullshit ref call on 3 seconds on d-howard in the closing seconds. i promise you that the refs will crack down on the magic much more than the cavs. Had the ref not made that dumb call, the magic would of dominated their regular season series. the cavs are overrated-