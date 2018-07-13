The Lakers Announced Lonzo Ball Will Undergo Arthroscopic Knee Surgery

Getty Image

Lonzo Ball is going under the knife after all. The Los Angeles Lakers point guard and second overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft will have arthroscopic knee surgery next week, the Lakers announced on Friday.

Rumors that Ball needed surgery surfaced shortly before free agency started at the end of June, but it was reported that Ball will be ready for training camp before his second season begins in October.

The Lakers officially reported the surgery on Friday and said a further update will be given once he has surgery on Tuesday.