The Lakers Are Reportedly Offering Ingram, Ball, And The 4th Overall Pick For Anthony Davis

06.12.19 11 mins ago

Getty Image

The Lakers are once again the reported frontrunners in the Anthony Davis trade sweepstakes as they have the young players and, thanks to vaulting to No. 4 in the draft lottery, draft capital to make for an intriguing package to offer the Pelicans.

On Wednesday, word arrived that the Lakers and the Celtics, despite being told a Davis trade would be nothing more than a one-year rental, were both pursuing Davis and engaged in talks with New Orleans. There’s a difference between conversation and legitimate, potential trades, but it was noteworthy nonetheless.

Shortly after that report, Marc Stein of the New York Times delivered a bombshell report that the Lakers appear to have close to their best potential offer on the table already, as he notes Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, and the fourth pick are all available to the Pelicans.

Around The Web

TOPICS#LA Lakers
TAGSANTHONY DAVISbrandon ingramLA LAKERSLonzo BallNEW ORLEANS PELICANS
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

06.11.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.11.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.10.19 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: Devin Finch, Mini Trees, And More Bandcamp Albums From May

Crate-Digging: Devin Finch, Mini Trees, And More Bandcamp Albums From May

06.04.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.04.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

06.03.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP