Getty Image

The Lakers are once again the reported frontrunners in the Anthony Davis trade sweepstakes as they have the young players and, thanks to vaulting to No. 4 in the draft lottery, draft capital to make for an intriguing package to offer the Pelicans.

On Wednesday, word arrived that the Lakers and the Celtics, despite being told a Davis trade would be nothing more than a one-year rental, were both pursuing Davis and engaged in talks with New Orleans. There’s a difference between conversation and legitimate, potential trades, but it was noteworthy nonetheless.

Shortly after that report, Marc Stein of the New York Times delivered a bombshell report that the Lakers appear to have close to their best potential offer on the table already, as he notes Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, and the fourth pick are all available to the Pelicans.